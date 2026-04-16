Six-Run Rally Come up Short as Somerset Falls to Reading Wednesday

Published on April 15, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Somerset Patriots center fielder Kenedy Corona

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots center fielder Kenedy Corona(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots lost to the Reading Fightin Phils 8-6 at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, NJ on Wednesday night.

Somerset, down 6-0 after three innings, tied the game up 6-6 in the sixth inning, before allowing back-to-back home runs in the ninth inning to drop its first game to Reading this season.

The Patriots scored a season-high-tying five runs in the fourth inning. It marked the fourth time this season the Patriots have scored five runs in an inning and 73rd time in franchise history the Patriots have scored five or more runs in an inning.

Somerset's pitching staff tallied 12 strikeouts, marking the second-consecutive and sixth game overall with double-digit strikeouts this season.

RHP Trent Sellers (4.0 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 6 K) made his second start of the season for the Patriots. Sellers tossed a season-high seven strikeouts. Through two appearances, he's fanned 13 batters for a 30.2% strikeout rate across 8.0 IP.

DH Coby Morales (2-for-4, 2B, R) notched his third multi-hit game of the season, tallying a double in the fourth inning for his fifth extra base hit of the season. Morales has hits in eight of nine appearances and is slashing .314/.390/.571 this season.

1B Nick Torres (2-for-4, 2B, RBI, 2 R) tallied his team-leading fifth multi-hit game of the season. Torres' active five game hit streak leads all Patriots' hitters. In that span, he's compiled four multi-hit efforts and is slashing .550/.591/.800 with three extra base hits. At the time of the game ending, Torres is second in the Eastern League with a .467 AVG, fifth with 14 hits and seventh with a .515 OBP. Among Yankees farmhands, Torres leads the system in AVG and OBP and is second in SLG and OPS behind George Lombard Jr.

LF DJ Gladney (1-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI, R) smacked a two-RBI double in Somerset's five-run fourth inning. Gladney posted his third consecutive game with a hit for the second time this season. Gladney has hits in six of his last seven games and is slashing .423/.483/.615 with six RBI, four XBH, 11 hits and nine runs in that span. Gladney's seven-game streak with a run scored is the longest in the Eastern League this season.

CF Kenedy Corona (2-for-4, HR, 3 RBI, R) mashed his first home run as a Yankees farmhand with a two-run moonshot in the fourth inning. Corona's home run to center field went 448 feet and left the bat at 108 mph, marking the second consecutive game a Patriot has blasted a home run over 440 feet. Corona tallied a season-high three RBI and has hits in back-to-back games for the first time this season.

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Eastern League Stories from April 15, 2026

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