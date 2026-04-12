Carr Deals While Bats Break Out For Series Finale Win

Published on April 12, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Somerset Patriots pitcher Kyle Carr

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots pitcher Kyle Carr(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots beat the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 7-5 at Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton, N.Y. on Sunday afternoon. Somerset closed out the series 2-4 against the Rumble Ponies.

Somerset's pitching staff tallied 12 strikeouts, marking the second consecutive game that Somerset pitchers have combined for double digit punchouts. Somerset pitchers have surpassed 10 strikeouts in five of eight game this season.

Somerset's offense posted a five-run fourth inning, notching a season-high-tying five runs in a single inning for the third time.

The Patriots powered a team-record four extra base hits in the fourth inning for the eighth time in its Double-A history. It was the first time with four extra base hits in an inning since the sixth inning at Hartford on 7/19/25.

All nine Somerset hitters reached safely with eight batters recording a hit.

LHP Kyle Carr (5.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, BB, 6 K) opened his second start of the season for the Patriots with four perfect innings. With six strikeouts, Carr posted a new Double-A career-high, punching out two hitters in both the second and sixth innings. His 5.2 IP matched Chase Chaney for the most by a Patriot pitcher this season. Through two starts, Carr has a 2.79 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 0.152 BAA across 9.2 IP.

RHP Eric Reyzelman (1.1 IP, H, 0 R, 4 K) relieved Carr in the sixth inning and struck out the side with three strikeouts looking in the seventh. Reyzelman posted a career-high-tying four strikeouts. Through three appearances this season, he's posted eight strikeouts in 4.0 IP alongside a 61.5% strikeout rate.

LF Jace Avina (1-for-5, 2B) roped a leadoff double in the first inning. The double marked Avina's second of the season, tied-for-third among all Patriots hitters. Avina hit in the top spot of the order for the first time this season with George Lombard Jr. out of the lineup.

2B Marco Luciano (3-for-5, 2 2B, R) tallied his second multi-hit game of the season. Luciano notched a career-high-tying two doubles for his first game of the season with multiple extra base hits. It was the first time he smacked two doubles since 7/31/25 at Albuquerque in Triple-A. Luciano ranks third among all Yankees minor leaguers with a .409 AVG and .519 OBP through seven appearances.

3B Tyler Hardman (2-for-4, 2B, RBI, BB, 2 R) posted his second multi-hit game of the season, leading Somerset with a season-high two runs. Hardman notched his first stolen base of the season in the ninth inning by stealing home. Hardman became the first Patriot to steal home since Austin Wells on 5/9/23 at Portland.

DH DJ Gladney (1-for-5, 3B, 2 RBI, R) ripped his first triple of the season and as a Yankees farmhand in the fourth inning. The triple marked Gladney's third extra base hit and first multi-RBI hit of the season.

CF Kenedy Corona (1-for-5, 2B, RBI) smacked his second RBI double of the season. Corona marked the fifth consecutive Patriot to come to the plate and score to lead off the fourth inning.

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Eastern League Stories from April 12, 2026

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