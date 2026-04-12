April 12, 2026 Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on April 12, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







ONE-RUN DUBS The Portland Sea Dogs beat the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 2-1 on Saturday, their third win in a row. The Sea Dogs are now 3-0 in one-run games, and 4-0 in games where they lead after the fifth inning.

ICE IN THIER VEINS Portland relief pitchers have held the Fisher Cats scoreless for two games straight, recording two saves, from Erik Rivera on Friday and Patrick Halligan on Saturday. Excluding the first game of this series where relief pitchers gave up seven runs in a 12-7 loss, the bullpen's combined ERA is 2.08 their last four games. They are responsible for all three Sea Dogs wins this series.

BAEZ IS CLUTCH In Friday's win, on a full count with two outs in the bottom of the third inning, Nate Baez blasted a three-run home run over the "Maine Monster" to propel the Sea Dogs into the lead. Baez had a sacrifice fly on Saturday for his team- leading 6th RBI. Overall, Baez is four-for-eight with a double and a home run with runners in scoring position this season.

FRANKLIN ON FIRE Franklin Arias is batting .588 (10-for-17) with four multi-hit games and five RBI in his first five starts. His .638 on base percentage leads all AA players with 20+ plate appearances this season.

YOU WANT PROSPECTS? At just 20 years old, Franklin Arias enters 2026 as Portland's highest ranked prospect, no. 2 overall in the Red Sox system. Portland's pitching staff is anchored by four Top-30 prospects, including no. 14 John Holobetz, no. 16 Hayden Mullins, no. 22 Gage Ziehl, and no. 27 Eduardo Rivera. Jedixson Paez, who was recently waived and returned to the Red Sox after making his MLB debut

for the Chicago White Sox via Rule 5 Draft, checks in at no. 21 on the list. Outfielders Miguel Bleis and Nelly Taylor join Arias as the only Portland position players featured on MLB.com's top-30 Prospects list, coming in at no. 17 and no. 23 respectively.

LOCKDOWN DEFENSE Portland returns 17 players from past seasons, including Baseball America's Best Defensive Infielder Marvin Alcantara and Baseball America's Best Infield Arm and 2025 Sea Dogs Defensive Player of the Year Ahbram Liendo.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY April 12, 1997 - Mark Kotsay homered twice, including the 300th home run in franchise history, as Portland won 6-5 over New Britain.

ON THE MOUND LHP Hayden Mullins was the 2025 Portland Sea Dogs Pitcher of the Year. In a team-high 17 starts out of qualified players, Mullins finished first among starting pitchers in strikeouts (92), innings pitched (80.2) and tied for first in win total with (7) while holding opponents to a team-low average (.169). In his first outing of the 2026 season, Mullins allowed 5 ER in 1.2 innings pitched in a 12-7 loss to New Hampshire last Tuesday.







Eastern League Stories from April 12, 2026

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