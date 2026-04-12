Squirrels Complete Six-Game Sweep with 2-1 Win over Curve

Published on April 12, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels picked up their eighth consecutive win, tying a franchise record, and capped a six-game sweep to open CarMax Park with a 2-1 win over the Altoona Curve on Sunday afternoon.

The Flying Squirrels (8-1) swept the Curve (0-9) in the inaugural series at CarMax Park, the first six-game sweep in franchise history.

Richmond starter Darien Smith did not allow a baserunner until a one-out walk in the fifth by Shawn Ross. Smith set a career high with nine strikeouts over his 4.1 innings in his first Double-A start.

Facing reliever Cesar Perdomo (Win, 1-0), Javier Rivas drove in Ross to give the Curve a 1-0 lead in the fifth.

In the bottom of the fifth, Scott Bandura drove a two-out, two-run double to put the Flying Squirrels ahead, 2-1.

Rivas led off the top of the eighth with a double, one of two Curve hits in the game, but Perdomo stranded him at third to keep the Flying Squirrels ahead.

Mitch White (Save, 1) struck out the first two batters in the top of the ninth before walking Ross, but he worked a groundout from Omar Alfonzo to end the game.

The eight consecutive wins and 8-1 start to the season matched records previously set by the 2021 Flying Squirrels.

A total of 49,409 fans attended the six games at CarMax Park this week, averaging 8,234 fans per game. Richmond leads all 120 MiLB teams in average attendance this season.

The Flying Squirrels are off Monday before opening a six-game road series against the Hartford Yard Goats on Tuesday night. Right-hander Logan Martin (0-0, 6.75) will start for Richmond opposed by Hartford right-hander Conner Staine (0-0, 10.13). First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Dunkin Park.

After the road trip, the Flying Squirrels return to CarMax Park for a six-game series against the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, from April 21-26. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office.







Eastern League Stories from April 12, 2026

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