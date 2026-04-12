Nine-Run Inning Roars New Hampshire to 15-9 Win

Published on April 12, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - Despite facing a 6-2 deficit, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (4-4) plated nine runs from 15 at-bats in the top of the sixth inning to power them to a 15-9 win over the Portland Sea Dogs (4-4) on Sunday at Hadlock Field. First baseman Sean Keys (2) and center fielder Jace Bohrofen (2) each homered in the sixth inning, as the Fisher Cats go 7-15 with RISP.

Cats catcher Geovanny Planchart finished Sunday's game with a career high four hits. Left fielder Jackson Hornung delivered a two-run single in New Hampshire's big sixth frame to extend his hitting streak to seven games, his longest in Double-A since joining New Hampshire on June 24, 2025. The Ashland, MA native smashed his first home run of the season in the ninth inning as well.

Fisher Cats reliever Geison Urbaez (W, 1-1) secured his first win of 2026 behind two scoreless innings and three strikeouts. Sea Dogs righty Joe Vogatsky (L, 0-1) struggled in his first game with Portland. New Hampshire tagged him for eight runs on six hits and knocked him out of the game in the sixth inning.

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Jackson Hornung singled in a run to move his hit streak to seven-straight games. Jace Bohrofen recorded his second HR of the week Geovanny Planchart tallied a career high four hits in the win. Nick Goodwin reached base in every plate appearance. The third baseman singled, tripled, walked twice, and was hit by a pitch twice. Cade Doughty snapped his 0-13 skid with two hits. Sean Keys reached base four times and broke his hitless streak.

Portland plated the game's first run in the bottom of the first, thanks to an RBI double from catcher Ronald Rosario to give the Sea Dogs a 1-0 lead.

New Hampshire mounted their response in the top of the second when third baseman Nick Goodwin walked and right fielder Je'Von Ward singled. With two on, a Planchart single, coupled with a throwing error, scored Goodwin from third to tie Sunday's game at 1-1. With Ward at third and nobody out, second baseman Cade Doughty bounced into a double play to bring Ward in and give the Fisher Cats a 2-1 lead.

The Sea Dogs brought Sunday's score back to an even mark in the bottom of the second. Portland third baseman Ahbram Liendo poked an RBI double to the right-field gap and brought in left fielder Caden Rose all the way from first to move the score to 2-2.

After scoreless frames through the third and fourth innings, Portland broke the 2-2 tie with a four-run, two-out rally. Fisher Cats reliever Irv Carter IV sat down his first five batters but ran into trouble with two outs in the bottom of the fifth and allowed four consecutive batter to reach. With the bases loaded, Sea Dogs first baseman Drew Ehrhard drove in a pair of runs to draw an end to Carter's day. Fellow righty reliever Nate Garkow surrendered an RBI hit to Portland's Rose before securing the final out of a four-run inning.

New Hampshire's nine-run inning promptly followed, as the first five Cats batters reached on Portland reliever Joe Vogatsky. Keys began the inning with his second home run of the season on the first pitch to cut Sunday's deficit to 6-3. New Hampshire's Planchart and Doughty recorded back-to-back run-scoring hits to bring New Hampshire within one run. Following a Jay Harry sacrifice bunt to move runners to second and third, Hornung ripped a two-run single to give New Hampshire their first lead of the day at 7-6. Bohrofen's towering home run came three pitches later, and a first-pitch Cutter Coffey single brought the end of the line for Portland's Vogatsky. New Sea Dogs reliever Max Carlson did not have much luck either as he loaded the bases. The eighth and ninth run soon crossed after on a fielder's choice and an RBI knock from Planchart, which brought the score to 11-6.

The Cats kept scoring in the later innings, plating a pair in both the eighth and ninth inning. Three consecutive singles loaded the bases in the eighth. A double play and an RBI knock from Doughty made it 13-6. In the ninth, Hornung (1) clobbered a solo home run off Sea Dogs infielder Ehrhard, who pitched the final frame. An RBI triple later in the inning from Goodwin plated the 15th and final run of the day for New Hampshire.

In the bottom of the ninth, Ehrhard (2) slugged a three-run home run, but Fisher Cats' lefty Javen Coleman secured the win and series split.

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats return to Delta Dental Stadium for a six-game series against the Chesapeake Baysox, beginning Tuesday, April 14. Fans can enjoy a new week of exciting promotions, including the first Tender Tuesday and Space Potatoes game of 2026. Irish Heritage Night is April 17, and Healthcare Appreciation Day is April 19. Get your tickets at nhfishercats.com or call the box office at 603-641-2005.

Season tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.







Eastern League Stories from April 12, 2026

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