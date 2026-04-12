RubberDucks Lose Finale in Harrisburg, 9-2
Published on April 12, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Akron RubberDucks News Release
The Akron RubberDucks dropped a 9-2 decision to the Harrisburg Senators on Sunday afternoon at FNB Field. Harrisburg struck for four runs in the first inning and scored in five different frames, while limiting Akron to two runs on five hits to take four of six in the series.
Turning Point
Harrisburg seized control in the first inning after Akron scored an unearned run to open the game. Following a leadoff walk, third baseman Cayden Wallace launched a two-run home run to right field, and the Senators added two more runs in the inning to take a 4-1 lead that they would not relinquish.
Mound Presence
Akron right-hander Dylan DeLucia was charged with four runs while recording two outs in the first two innings, and Harrisburg added five more runs against five Akron relievers. Right-handers Jay Driver (2), Reid Johnston (1 1/3), Hunter Stanley (1 1/3), Jack Carey (1 2/3), and Zane Morehouse (1) combined for 7 1/3 innings of relief.
Duck Tales
Akron's first run scored on a balk by left-hander Jackson Kent in the first inning after center fielder Nick Mitchell walked, stole third base, and crossed the plate. Designated hitter Alfonsin Rosario accounted for the RubberDucks' second run with a solo home run to left field in the third inning, his team-high third of the season. Right fielder Joe Lampe finished 2-for-4 and stole a base, while first baseman Ralphy Velazquez added a single and a walk.
Notebook
Akron went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position and left eight runners on base...Rosario's home run was Akron's lone extra-base hit...Harrisburg stole six bases in the game...The Senators hit two home runs Sunday and outhomered Akron, 11-8, in the series...Game Time: 3:05...Attendance: 5,764.
On the Pond
The RubberDucks open a six-game homestand with Binghamton at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday at 7 17 Credit Union Park. Akron left-hander Matt Wilkinson (0-1, 2.25 ERA) is scheduled to face Rumble Ponies left-hander Jonathan Santucci (0-0, 6.75 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, akronrubberducks.com, and the Bally Sports Live, MiLB and MLB apps. RubberDucks tickets are available on the MiLB app and akronrubberducks.com/tickets.
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