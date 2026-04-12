Binghamton Late Rally Not Enough in Series Finale Loss to Somerset

Published on April 12, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (5-3) fall to the Somerset Patriots (3-5) 7- 5, on Sunday afternoon at Mirabito Stadium. Binghamton does win their first series of the year 4-2.

Binghamton third baseman Jacob Reimer (1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI) deposited a two-run home run in the sixth inning to cut Somerset's lead to three. It was Reimer's first homer of the season and first two RBIs.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, the Rumble Ponies trailed 7-2 until catcher Chris Suero (2-for-3, R, 3B, BB) ripped a lead-off triple and designate hitter Eli Serrano III (0-for-3, R) got hit by a pitch to set up Jose Ramos (1-for-4, HR, 3 RBI) who sent a ball over the left center field wall to make it a 7-5 game. First baseman Nick Lorusso (0-for-3) walked and second baseman A.J. Ewing (1-for-4, BB) worked a nine-pitch walk to set up shortstop Marco Vargas (0-for-5), but the comeback ended with a groundout to second base, and 7-5 was the final.

Right-hander Jordan Geber made his first start of the year for Binghamton, pitching a clean three innings, allowing two hits and no runs. He struck out three batters and did not allow a walk.

Somerset scored five of their runs in the fourth inning using four extra-base hits. Second baseman Marco Lucciano led off the inning with a double, and after a walk from first baseman Coby Morales, third baseman Tyler Hardman got his first hit of the series, a double to score Lucciano. One batter later, designated hitter DJ Gladney roped a triple off the center field wall to score two runs and make it 3-0.

The next batter was left fielder Kenedy Corona, who laced an RBI double to make it 4-0. Shortstop Owen Cobb wrapped up the scoring, reaching on a fielder's choice, and Somerset owned the 5-0 lead over Binghamton.

In the top of the ninth inning, Somerset got much-needed insurance. Right fielder Garrett Martin stood on third base as DJ Gladney struck out on a slider from right-hander Kevin Gowdy, but the pitch got by catcher Kevin Perada and the dropped third strike sent Hardman from first to third base, and he would steal home after DJ Gladney stole second base to make it 7-2 Somerset.

Left-hander Kyle Carr was dominant for Somerset, holding a perfect game into the fifth inning. He was taken out in the sixth inning after Jacob Reimer's two-run blast. His final line (5.2 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 K).

Right-hander Dakota Hawkins (0-1) made his season debut for the Rumble Ponies in the fourth inning, but he was hit hard, allowing four hits and five earned runs in his one inning pitched. Right-hander Saul Garcia made his third appearance, following Hawkins's pitching two innings and not allowing a run or walking a batter while striking out two.

Right-hander Zach Peek and left-hander Matt Turner each pitched an inning, not allowing a run. They gave way to the right-hander Kevin Gowdy in the ninth inning, who was making his third appearance. He allowed two earned runs but struck out three batters. One of his strikeouts was a dropped third strike, which brought in a run.

Binghamton's offense during the series produced 40 runs during the six-game series, including six home runs and two walk-off homers. To begin the year, Binghamton has produced 51 runs through its first eight games. Binghamton in this series won two games by at least eight runs.

The Rumble Ponies travel to northeast Ohio tomorrow and begin a six-game road series against the Akron RubberDucks (Double-A, Cleveland Guardians) on Tuesday at 7 17 Credit Union Park. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: A.J. Ewing has extended his hit streak to seven games (10-for-26, 8 R, 2 RBI, 8 BB, 4 SB)...Chris Suero has six hits in his first six games (6-for-21, 3 HR, 1 3B, 10 RBI) and recorded his first multi-hit game...Jose Ramos has two-home runs and seven RBIs through his first six games...







Eastern League Stories from April 12, 2026

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