Harrisburg Senators Game Notes - April 12 vs Akron
Published on April 12, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
Akron RubberDucks (5-3) vs Harrisburg Senators (6-2)
Game #9 Sunday, April 12, 1:00 p.m. - FNB Field
RH Dylan DeLucia vs LH Jackson Kent
TODAY'S GAME: The Harrisburg Senators and Akron RubberDucks (Double-A, Cleveland Guardians) play the final game of six at FNB Field this week. The Sens won the first three and for the series win with a win today. The two teams play each other 18 times in the first 45 games of the season and 24 times overall.
LAST GAME: Akron beat Harrisburg 11-3 as Harrisburg allowed a season-high 15 hits. The RubberDucks's six-run fifth inning gave them a 10-0 lead at the time. The Senators managed only one hit against the Ducks' starter, Caden Favors. OF Sam Petersen singled in the fourth. The Sens did not score until the sixth inning, the latest they've first scored in a game. It was also the first game Harrisburg didn't score first. In the sixth, C Caleb Lomavita hit a three- run home run. He also led off the ninth with a double. C Caleb Farmer pitched the ninth.
ON DECK: The Senators head to Erie's UPMC Park for a six-game series against the SeaWolves starting Tuesday. Harrisburg went 8-13 against Erie last year. The SeaWolves are 2-6 heading into play today.
LISTEN LIVE Radio: ESPN Harrisburg (96.5 FM, 95.3 FM, 1400 AM)
Web: https://www.milb.com/harrisburg/fans/audio-listen-live
Eastern League Stories from April 12, 2026
- Gongora, Bullpen Shine Again as Baysox Win Fourth-Straight - Chesapeake Baysox
- Sea Dogs Three-Game Win Streak Snapped - Portland Sea Dogs
- Nine-Run Inning Roars New Hampshire to 15-9 Win - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Carr Deals While Bats Break Out For Series Finale Win - Somerset Patriots
- Binghamton Late Rally Not Enough in Series Finale Loss to Somerset - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Senators Get Back on Track, Beat RubberDucks 9-2 in Series Finale - Harrisburg Senators
- Nine-Run Inning Roars New Hampshire to 15-9 Win - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Rivas Records Multi-Hit Game in 2-1 Defeat - Altoona Curve
- Squirrels Complete Six-Game Sweep with 2-1 Win over Curve - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- RubberDucks Lose Finale in Harrisburg, 9-2 - Akron RubberDucks
- Harrisburg Senators Game Notes - April 12 vs Akron - Harrisburg Senators
- SeaWolves Drop Finale to Chesapeake Despite Strong Pitching Performance - Erie SeaWolves
- Phillies Ace Zack Wheeler Scheduled to Make Rehab Start with Reading Tuesday at Somerset - Reading Fightin Phils
- April 12, 2026 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Harrisburg Senators Stories
- Senators Get Back on Track, Beat RubberDucks 9-2 in Series Finale
- Harrisburg Senators Game Notes - April 12 vs Akron
- RubberDucks Total 15 Hits, Beat Senators 11-3
- Harrisburg Senators Game Notes - April 11 vs Akron
- Senators Rally Late But Fall Short to RubberDucks 8-6, Ending Season-Opening Winning Streak