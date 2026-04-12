Harrisburg Senators Game Notes - April 12 vs Akron

Published on April 12, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







Akron RubberDucks (5-3) vs Harrisburg Senators (6-2)

Game #9 Sunday, April 12, 1:00 p.m. - FNB Field

RH Dylan DeLucia vs LH Jackson Kent

TODAY'S GAME: The Harrisburg Senators and Akron RubberDucks (Double-A, Cleveland Guardians) play the final game of six at FNB Field this week. The Sens won the first three and for the series win with a win today. The two teams play each other 18 times in the first 45 games of the season and 24 times overall.

LAST GAME: Akron beat Harrisburg 11-3 as Harrisburg allowed a season-high 15 hits. The RubberDucks's six-run fifth inning gave them a 10-0 lead at the time. The Senators managed only one hit against the Ducks' starter, Caden Favors. OF Sam Petersen singled in the fourth. The Sens did not score until the sixth inning, the latest they've first scored in a game. It was also the first game Harrisburg didn't score first. In the sixth, C Caleb Lomavita hit a three- run home run. He also led off the ninth with a double. C Caleb Farmer pitched the ninth.

ON DECK: The Senators head to Erie's UPMC Park for a six-game series against the SeaWolves starting Tuesday. Harrisburg went 8-13 against Erie last year. The SeaWolves are 2-6 heading into play today.

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Eastern League Stories from April 12, 2026

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