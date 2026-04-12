SeaWolves Drop Finale to Chesapeake Despite Strong Pitching Performance

Published on April 12, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







BOWIE, MD - The Erie SeaWolves (2-7) dropped another low-scoring contest to the Chesapeake Baysox (6-3) in a 4-1 loss on Sunday in Bowie.

Dariel Fregio pitched 3.1 scoreless innings in his second start of the season, surrendering just one hit, but walking five. Trevin Michael followed Fregio and was outstanding in relief as he punched out all five Baysox hitters that he faced in 1.2 innings of work.

The offense got its run early with Seth Stephenson leading off the first with a double and scoring on a John Peck RBI single against Baysox starter Sebastian Gongora. The Chesapeake arms took over from there with Erie managing just one hit from the second inning to the sixth.

The SeaWolves had a shot to tie the game in the eighth after Stephenson picked up his second hit of the game and made his way to third base, but Chesapeake reliever Jeisson Cabrera stranded him on the basepaths.

Erie is back in action for a six-game homestand with the Harrisburg Senators starting on Tuesday night from UPMC Park with first pitch set for 6:05 p.m.

Single-game tickets, suites, picnics, Club by Synchrony events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from April 12, 2026

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