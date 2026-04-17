Bullpen Spins Six Scoreless in Thursday Night Loss

Published on April 16, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, PA .- The Portland Sea Dogs scored early and often on their way to a 7-0 win over the Altoona Curve on Thursday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field. Altoona has dropped 12 straight games to begin the season.

The Curve were held to just four hits and two walks at the plate as Sea Dogs starter Eduardo Rivera tossed 5.2 innings and earned the win. Rivera matched his career-high with nine strikeouts and retired 11 straight batters at one point.

Portland tagged Curve starter Peyton Stumbo for all seven runs in his four-inning start. Raudelis Martinez drove in a pair with a bases loaded single in the second and Max Ferguson slugged a Grand Slam in the third inning to send Portland to a commanding 6-0 lead. Marvin Alcantara added a solo homer in the fourth to make it a 7-0 game.

Jaden Woods, Cy Nielson and Landon Tomkins combined for six scoreless innings of relief, limiting the Sea Dogs to only four baserunners. Woods struck out three and has picked up nine strikeouts, the fifth-highest total among Eastern League relievers, in 7.2 innings on the mound this season.

Callan Moss picked up a hit and drew a walk in the defeat, Moss has reached base safely in 10 of 12 games played this season.

Altoona continues the series with Portland on Friday night at 6:00 p.m. at Peoples Natural Gas Field. RHP Po-Yu Chen will take the mound for the Curve against LHP Dalton Rogers for Portland.

For tickets and more information on the Altoona Curve, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from April 16, 2026

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