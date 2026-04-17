Senators Survive SeaWolves Rally, Win 11-9

Published on April 16, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







Erie, Pa. - The Senators (9-2) offense continues rolling through the early season, scoring 11 runs on 14 hits to beat the SeaWolves (2-9) 11-9.

Harrisburg led 11-4 after the sixth before Erie plated five in the eighth to make it 11-9. The SeaWolves brought the potential game-winning run to the plate in the ninth before RHP Erick Mejia (1) induced a groundout back to the mound for the third out, earning his first save of the season.

The Sens again scored a run in the first to jump out in front on an RBI single from INF Sam Brown, scoring INF Seaver King.

Just like Tuesday night's game, the SeaWolves scored early, too, with one in the first and two in the second to lead 3-1.

But OF Sam Petersen blasted his third home run of the season in the third inning, a two-run shot, to tie the game at three.

Harrisburg took the lead back in the fourth. INF Cayden Wallace drove in two on a single to lead 5-3. Brown and Petersen followed with another one RBI each, stretching the lead to 7-3.

Wallace went three-for-four with a double, two RBIs, three runs scored, a walk and a stolen base in the winning effort.

The Senators continued pouring it on in the next inning. INF Kervin Pichardo hit his first Sens homer, an opposite-field three-run shot to bring the lead to 10-3.

A C Caleb Lomavita bases-loaded walk in the sixth scored Harrisburg's 11th run.

LHP Alex Clemmey started the game for the Senators. The lefty went 2.2 innings, allowing three runs (two earned), on three hits, two walks and five strikeouts.

RHP Kyle Luckham (1-1), who was slated to start game two of today's originally scheduled doubleheader, came on in relief. He threw 4.2 innings in the winning decision, allowing four runs.

Then, in the eighth, Erie plated five runs on six hits against Luckham and RHP Luke Young to claw back into the game and cut the Sens lead to 11-9.

In the ninth, Mejia issued two walks but stranded the runners for a scoreless frame.

Games three and four of the series come tomorrow afternoon with a scheduled doubleheader start of 5:05 p.m.







Eastern League Stories from April 16, 2026

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