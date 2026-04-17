Cats Plate a Dozen Runs, Strike out 12 in Thursday Throttle of Baysox

Published on April 16, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats won their fourth consecutive game on Thursday night at Delta Dental Stadium with a 12-6 win over the Chesapeake Baysox. The Fisher Cats plated six runs in each the bottom of the fourth and eighth innings. Jackson Hornung extended his hitting streak to 10 games with his seventh multi-hit game in his last eight games.

Along with another offensive outpour, pitching shined in the Fisher Cats' Thursday win. Starter Gage Stanifer (TOR No. 6, MLB Pipeline) struck out six over a solid 4.1 innings, his longest start of 2026. LHP Mason Olson (W, 1-0) relieved Stanifer in the fifth and added another five punchouts to the New Hampshire total. Kai Peterson secured the final three outs and added the 12th strikeout of the game.

Tonight's top takeaways:

Jackson Hornung extended his hit streak to 10 straight games behind a three-hit game.

Alex Stone matched his career-high with three knocks in the win.

Jace Bohrofen clubbed his fourth home run in his last four games.

New Hampshire's run total is up to 56 over the last four games.

Mason Olson secured his first Double-A win.

Gage Stanifer struck out six in the win, which tied his season high.

With the game scoreless in the fourth, New Hampshire strung together their first huge inning that saw 10 batters step up to the plate. Third baseman Sean Keys walked to begin the frame. A single from left fielder Jorge Burgos and a walk from second baseman Cutter Coffey loaded the bases, and catcher Alex Stone gave New Hampshire the lead on a sacrifice fly to bring in the first run of the game.

Shortstop Cade Doughty and right fielder Jay Harry cracked back-to-back RBI singles and extended the Cats lead to 3-0. Designated hitter Eddie Micheletti walked and with the bases loaded, Hornung bounced an RBI single which made it 4-0. Center fielder Jace Bohrofen tallied an RBI on a fielder's choice. New Hampshire got creative for their final run of the frame as the sixth run crossed via double steal.

Chesapeake cut the 6-0 deficit in half with a trio of runs in the fifth. A pair of one-out walks knocked Fisher Cats starter Stanifer out of the game. Baysox center fielder Douglas Hodo III greeted the new arm Olson with an RBI single which made it 6-1. Designated hitter Frederick Bencosme plated two more runs on a base knock and he cut the Chesapeake deficit to 6-3. Another Baysox run crossed in the eighth inning as a Hodo triple set up an RBI groundout from Bencosme, his third RBI of the game, which made it 6-4.

The Fisher Cats blew the game open in the eighth with their second six-run inning of the night. Coffey and Stone smacked two consecutive doubles to begin the inning, and two batters later, Harry ripped an RBI single for his third hit of the game. With the lineup turned over to the top, a Micheletti Jr. single, Hornung two-run triple, and a Bohrofen (5) two-run blast extended New Hampshire's lead to 12-4.

The Baysox added two runs in the ninth, but Fisher Cats reliever Peterson secured the win in the ninth, the fourth in a row for New Hampshire.

The series continues on Friday, April 17 with a 6:03 PM first pitch. Fisher Cats RHP Richard Gallardo (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will get the start and Chesapeake will counter with LHP Luis De León. Coverage begins at 5:40 on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, and the Fisher Cats Radio Network.

Season tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.







Eastern League Stories from April 16, 2026

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