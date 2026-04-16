Harrisburg Senators Game Notes - April 16 at Erie

Published on April 16, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







Harrisburg Senators (8-2) @ Erie SeaWolves (2-8)

Doubleheader: Games #11 & #12

Wednesday, April 15, 5:05 p.m. - UPMC Park

Game 1: LH Alex Clemmey (0-0) vs LH Joe Miller (0-0)

Game 2: RH Kyle Luckham (0-1) vs RH Kenny Serwa (0-2)

TODAY'S GAME: The Harrisburg Senators and Erie SeaWolves (Double-A, Detroit Tigers) play the second and third games of six at UPMC Park this week. The two teams will meet again in Harrisburg for a six-game series starting May 5 at FNB Field. Overall, the Senators and SeaWolves play each other 12 times in Erie and 12 times in Harrisburg.

LAST GAME: The Senators offense exploded again, beating the SeaWolves 13-8 while totaling a franchise-record nine doubles in the game Tuesday night. INF Seaver King and INF Cayden Wallace both doubled twice. INF Branden Boissiere, OF Jack Rogers, INF Kervin Pichardo, OF Johnathon Thomas and INF Sam Brown each doubled as well. King drove in five. Wallace, just named EL Player of the Week, went three-for-five with a triple and two doubles, driving in five. RHP Holden Powell tossed three scoreless innings of relief; RHP Chance Huff followed him with two more scoreless framed. LHP Jared Simpson threw a scoreless 1.1 innings, and RHP Sandy Gaston added a scoreless ninth to close out the win.

BANGING THE GAVEL: The Harrisburg offense has had a blistering start to the season, scoring eight runs per game and leading all of Double-A with 79 runs scored heading into play yesterday before the postponement. The Senators were also leading all of Double-A with a team-wide .860 OPS. The Sens have scored double-digit runs in a game three times, including 13 runs twice.

LISTEN LIVE

Radio: ESPN Harrisburg (96.5 FM, 95.3 FM, 1400 AM)

Web: https://www.milb.com/harrisburg/fans/audio-listen-live







Eastern League Stories from April 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.