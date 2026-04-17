Luciano's Two-Homer Game, Six-Run Sixth Powers Patriots Past Reading on Thursday Night

Published on April 16, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Marco Luciano of the Somerset Patriots rounds the bases

(Somerset Patriots) Marco Luciano of the Somerset Patriots rounds the bases(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots beat the Reading Fightin Phils 9-8 at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, NJ on Thursday night.

The Patriots pounced with a season-high six runs in the sixth inning. It marked the fifth time this season the Patriots have scored five or more runs in an inning.

The sixth inning was highlighted by Somerset's second three HR inning this season and first since opening night. It included back-to-back home runs to begin the inning, the first time Somerset has launched home runs in back-to-back at bats since 9/13/25 @REA (Tyler Hardman and Garrett Martin).

The Patriots advanced to 4-0 this season when hitting two or more home runs.

Somerset's pitching staff tallied a season-high 18 strikeouts while issuing just four walks. It's the second-consecutive and seventh game overall with double-digit strikeouts this season.

Somerset's 18 strikeouts tied a Double-A franchise record for the most in a nine inning game (5/29/24 vs. BOW).

RHP Cade Smith (3.2 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 8 K) made his second career Double-A start. Smith fanned a Double-A career-high eight batters, recording punchouts across four of the last seven hitters he faced. He also dazzled his slider, tallying seven of his eight strikeouts on the breaking ball.

3B George Lombard Jr. (2-for-4, RBI, BB, R) made his second start of the season at third base, notching his fifth multi-hit game of the season. Lombard Jr.'s five multi-hit games ranks tied for first among all Somerset hitters. He recorded his fourth multi-hit effort in his last six games. Among Eastern League players, Lombard Jr. ranks third in hits (17), fourth in AVG (.415), sixth in SLG (.707) and OPS (1.185) and 10th in OBP (.478). He ranks second among all Yankees farmhands in AVG, OBP, SLG, OPS and hits. Lombard Jr's 17 hits through Somerset's first 11 games ranks most all-time among Patriots hitters.

SS Anthony Volpe (1-for-3, K) played five innings at shortstop in his second major league rehab game for Somerset, picking up his first hit of the season in the fifth inning.

LF Jace Avina (1-for-3, HR, RBI, BB, 2 R, K) bashed his first home run of the season to lead off the sixth inning, leaving the bat at 100.5 mph and traveling 390 feet to center field.

2B Marco Luciano (2-for-4, 2 HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, 2 K) notched his first multi-home run game since 7/12/25 @SL in Triple-A last season. Luciano has hit a HR in two of his last three games, tying for a team-leading three home runs on the season. Luciano leads the Yankees minor league system in SLG (.788) and OPS (1.250), while ranking third and fourth in the Eastern League in those categories respectively. Among Yankees farmhands, Luciano is fourth in AVG (.364) and OBP (.462). His two home run game marked the 10th time he's posted two homers in a single game.

LF DJ Gladney (2-for-4, RBI, R) extended his hit streak to a season-high four games. Gladney has hits in seven of his last eight appearances and is slashing .433/.485/.600 with seven RBI, four XBH, a team-high 13 hits and 10 runs in that span. Gladney's active eight-game streak with a run scored is the longest in the Eastern League this season.

C Miguel Palma (1-for-4, HR, 3 RBI, 2 K) smashed his first HR as a Yankees farmhand this season, giving Somerset an 8-5 lead in the sixth inning.

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Eastern League Stories from April 16, 2026

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