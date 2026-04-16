April 16, 2026 Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on April 16, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







K'S ON K'S The Sea Dogs struck out fifteen Altoona batters last night and are averaging 11.73 strikeouts per nine innings, with ten or more strikeouts in seven of their first ten games. Ten individual Portland pitchers are averaging more than nine strikeouts per nine innings.

RELY ON BAEZ Nate Baez has multiple hits in both games of the Altoona series with a double in each, and has reached base in eight of nine games to start the season. He recorded an RBI in the lone game he did not reach base. Overall, his .321 batting average is second only to Franklin Arias, and he's top three on the team in on-base percentage (.474), walks (8), RBI (7), and stolen bases (3).

FRANKLIN ON FIRE Franklin Arias launched his second home run of the season in as many days, and scored four of the Sea Dogs' eight runs last night in a game where he reached base five times. Arias is batting .542 (13-for-24) with five multi-hit games and eight RBI, leading all AA hitters in batting average and on-base percentage. Arias' OPS is 1.488, over 150 points higher than the next best player, Ben Ross of Wichita at 1.337.

SAVE THE DAY RHP Michael Sansone pitched 1.1 scoreless innings last night to record his first career save in AA. The Sea Dogs are 5-0 in save opportunities with a 1.8 average run differential in those wins. Sansone joined LHP Erik Rivera and RHP Patrick Halligan in the stat category, who each have two saves on the season.

FOCUS ON ALTOONA: The Altoona Curve (0-11) are the last remaining winless team in the Eastern League. Altoona is 0-5 in one-run games, including two extra innings losses, while Portland is 3-0 in one-run games. In 2025, Portland and Altoona split the series 6-6, with each team going 3-3 at the opposing team's ballpark. Portland averaged 8.66 runs per game, while Altoona averaged 8.83.

LOCKDOWN DEFENSE Portland's defense has recorded two double plays in the last three consecutive games, and has turned at least one double play in seven of ten games this season. Drew Ehrhard and Tyler McDonough lead the team with involvement in nine and five double plays respectively.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY April 16, 2008 - Jay Johnson became the first position player in franchise history to earn a win on the mound. Johnson was forced into action and worked two scoreless innings and delivered the game-winning RBI double in the bottom of the 17th inning.

ON THE MOUND LHP Eduardo Rivera (0-0, 2.06 ERA) is making his second start of the season for the Sea Dogs. He allowed just one run through 4.1 innings of three-hit baseball in his first appearance. Rivera pitched for Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic in March, allowing just one hit in 4.1 innings of work against Panama in Puerto Rico's second game of the tournament. Rivera had a 3.40 ERA in nine starts for the Sea Dogs in 2025, allowing just two home runs in 42.1 innings of work.







Eastern League Stories from April 16, 2026

April 16, 2026 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs

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