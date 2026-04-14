Maine Brain Aneurysm Awareness Committee Partners with Sea Dogs on Season-Long Community Awareness Initiative

Published on April 14, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine- The Maine Brain Aneurysm Awareness Committee (MBAAC) is thrilled to return and partner with the Portland Sea Dogs for a year-long community engagement at Hadlock Field.

With 69 regular-season home games, playoff games, high school baseball games, and other events throughout the year, the 8 x 16' billboard in the ballpark provides an excellent platform to promote their organization and raise awareness about brain aneurysms.

It is estimated that approximately 1 in 50 individuals in the United States will develop a brain aneurysm during their lifetime. Tragically, over 40,000 people in the U.S. will suffer a ruptured brain aneurysm annually, with nearly half of the victims succumbing to the condition. Of those who survive, only a third will recover without permanent disabilities.

The Sea Dogs consistently attract over 6,000 spectators per game, presenting MBAAC with a unique opportunity to reach a substantial audience as they enjoy the game and see our billboard prominently displayed in the outfield.

The Maine Brain Aneurysm Awareness Committee is a dedicated group of volunteers who are committed to remembering and honoring their loved ones who have passed away due to brain aneurysms or those who have survived the devastating effects of this life-threatening condition. Their mission is to strengthen the brain aneurysm community in Maine by providing support and promoting awareness about the early detection and treatment of this critical condition.

For more information about brain aneurysms and the MBAAC, please visit MaineBA.org.







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