SeaWolves Drop Offensive Showcase in 13-8 Loss to Senators

Published on April 14, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







ERIE, PA - The Erie SeaWolves (2-8) dropped the opening game of a six-game series at UPMC Park in a back-and-forth game against the Harrisburg Senators (8-2) with a 13-8 loss on Tuesday night in Erie.

Eric Silva lasted just one inning, surrendering six hits and seven runs, while walking and striking out two. Colin Fields entered out of the bullpen as the first pitcher in relief. He allowed two runs in three innings on two walks with four strikeouts.

Woo-Suk Go was tremendous out of the bullpen, pitching two scoreless innings, while striking out four. He allowed just one hit in his UPMC Park debut.

Brett Callahan continued his hot start to the season with another double. Izaac Pacheco registered an RBI double with his first multi-hit game of the season.

The SeaWolves notched five more runs in the seventh inning, but Harrisburg responded quickly with four more runs in the top half of the eighth. Bigbie, Exposito, Graham and Callahan all registered hits in the big offensive inning.

Single-game tickets, suites, picnics, Club by Synchrony events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from April 14, 2026

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