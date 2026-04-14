April 14, 2026 Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on April 14, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







HE DOES IT ALL Drew Ehrhard pitched the top half of the ninth inning on Sunday and blasted a home run in the bottom half. Ehrhard became just the fifth Sea Dog in franchise history to pitch and hit a home run in the same game, and the first since Brandon Leese on August 15, 1998.

GETTING THE BATS GOING Portland's nine runs scored on Sunday represents their highest scoring output of the season, with runs scored by seven different Sea Dogs throughout the day. Ehrhard drove in a career high five of those nine runs. Ronald Rosario and Raudelis Martinez each recorded their first hits of the season, while Ahbram Liendo extended his hit streak to five games, tying his longest streak at the AA level (5/15/25-5/20/25).

WATCH OUT AT HOME! During the Sea Dogs' two-out rally in the bottom of the fifth inning on Sunday, Nelly Taylor took advantage of a Will Turner rundown at first and stole home. It had been nearly two years since a Sea Dog last stole home, when Eddinson Paulino did so on June 28, 2024.

FRANKLIN ON FIRE Franklin Arias is batting .588 (10-for-17) with four multi-hit games and five RBI in his first five starts. His .588 batting average leads all AA batters, and his .636 on base percentage leads all AA players with 20+ plate appearances this season.

FOCUS ON ALTOONA: The Altoona Curve (0-9) are the last remaining winless team in the Eastern League. The Portland Sea Dogs (4-4) sit at .500, despite their run differential (-29) being the worst in the league, even behind Altoona (-24). Altoona is 0-5 in one-run games, including two extra innings losses, while Portland is 3-0 in one-run games. In 2025, Portland and Altoona split the series 6-6, with each team going 3-3 at the opposing team's ballpark. Portland averaged 8.66 runs per game, while Altoona averaged 8.83.

LOCKDOWN DEFENSE Portland returns 17 players from past seasons, including Baseball America's Best Defensive Infielder Marvin Alcantara and Baseball America's Best Infield Arm and 2025 Sea Dogs Defensive Player of the Year Ahbram Liendo.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY April 14, 1998 - Portland drilled Akron, 17-5 as Brandon Cromer homered, tripled and drove in four runs to pace a 19-hit attack.

ON THE MOUND RHP Isaac Coffey is making his first start for the Sea Dogs this season. Coffey, the Sea Dogs' 2024 Pitcher of the Year, has made two relief appearances out of the bullpen in 2026, allowing two runs in 4.0 innings pitched for an ERA of 4.50. Coffey made 12 starts and 17 total appearances between Worcester and Portland in 2025 to the tune of a 5.51 ERA. Coffey's pitch rotation consists of a 4-seam fastball, changeup, cutter, sweeper, and curveball.







Eastern League Stories from April 14, 2026

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