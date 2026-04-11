Conner Capel Blasts Three Run Homer But Yard Goats Fall

Published on April 10, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Reading, PA - Outfielder Conner Capel blasted a go-ahead three-run home run in the fourth inning, however, Reading responded with a three-run shot by Bryson Ware in the sixth inning, and the Fightin Phils defeated the Yard Goats 9-6 on Friday night at FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading, Pennsylvania. Hartford had a 6-3 lead in the sixth inning before Reading scored four runs to win its third straight game. Aiden Longwell had a two-run double for the Yard Goats and starting pitcher Konner Eaton left with a 6-3 lead in the sixth inning.

The Fightin Phils scored the first run of the game on Alex Binelas' solo home run in the third inning, his third homer this week. The Yard Goats took a 4-1 lead with a four-run fourth inning capped by a three-run homer by Conner Capel. Braylen Wimmer started the rally with a double, and Cole Messina tied the game with an RBI double to make it 1-1. After a walk to Roc Riggio, Capel cranked a long home run to right field, giving Hartford a 4-1 lead.

Reading scored a pair of runs in the fourth inning to make it a 4-3 game and the Yard Goats came back with two runs in the fifth inning on Aiden Longwell's 2 RBI double and Hartford had a 6-3 lead.

Yard Goats starter Konner Eaton retired the side in order in the fifth inning and got the leadoff hitter in the sixth inning before allowing a pair of hits. The lefty departed with the Yard Goats leading 6-3 in sixth inning. Davis Palermo came in and allowed a double to Jordan Dissin and later in the inning surrendered a go-ahead three-run homer to Bryson Ware, giving Reading a 7-6 lead. Reading added two more runs in the seventh inning.

The Yard Goats continue their six-game road trip on Saturday evening (5:15 PM) in Reading, PA. RHP Jack Mahoney will start for the Yard Goats and RHP Chuck King will start for Reading. The game will be broadcast on the free Audacy App, iHeartRadio app, Yard Goats website and streamed on MiLB.TV.







Eastern League Stories from April 10, 2026

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