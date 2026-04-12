RubberDucks Total 15 Hits, Beat Senators 11-3

Published on April 11, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







Harrisburg, Pa. - The Senators (6-2) fell to the RubberDucks (5-3) 11-3 Saturday night, allowing a season-high 15 hits in the game. A six-run fifth inning for Akron put the game away, giving the Ducks a 10-0 lead at the time.

The RubberDucks' starter Caden Favors shut down the Senators offense, allowing only one run and one hit in 5.2 innings. He struck out eight.

Harrisburg scored in the sixth when C Caleb Lomavita blasted a three-run homer to straightaway center. It was his second home run of the series and season.

The shutout until the sixth inning is the longest Sens bats have been held scoreless to start a game so far this season.

In all, Harrisburg had only three hits including the Lomavita homer. OF Sam Petersen singled in the fourth, and Lomavita added a double leading off the ninth.

The three hits for the Senators are also the fewest hits the offense has had in a game.

C Caleb Farmer pitched a scoreless ninth for the Sens. Both teams have had to use a position player on the mound in the series with the RubberDucks using Guy Lipscomb in the Senators' 12-1 victory Thursday afternoon.

Harrisburg goes for the series win tomorrow with first pitch scheduled for 1:00 p.m. LHP Jackson Kent is scheduled to make his first start of the season.







Eastern League Stories from April 11, 2026

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