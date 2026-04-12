RubberDucks Total 15 Hits, Beat Senators 11-3
Published on April 11, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
Harrisburg, Pa. - The Senators (6-2) fell to the RubberDucks (5-3) 11-3 Saturday night, allowing a season-high 15 hits in the game. A six-run fifth inning for Akron put the game away, giving the Ducks a 10-0 lead at the time.
The RubberDucks' starter Caden Favors shut down the Senators offense, allowing only one run and one hit in 5.2 innings. He struck out eight.
Harrisburg scored in the sixth when C Caleb Lomavita blasted a three-run homer to straightaway center. It was his second home run of the series and season.
The shutout until the sixth inning is the longest Sens bats have been held scoreless to start a game so far this season.
In all, Harrisburg had only three hits including the Lomavita homer. OF Sam Petersen singled in the fourth, and Lomavita added a double leading off the ninth.
The three hits for the Senators are also the fewest hits the offense has had in a game.
C Caleb Farmer pitched a scoreless ninth for the Sens. Both teams have had to use a position player on the mound in the series with the RubberDucks using Guy Lipscomb in the Senators' 12-1 victory Thursday afternoon.
Harrisburg goes for the series win tomorrow with first pitch scheduled for 1:00 p.m. LHP Jackson Kent is scheduled to make his first start of the season.
Eastern League Stories from April 11, 2026
- Squirrels Keep Streak Alive with Extra-Inning Win - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Curve Catchers Drive in Six in Extra-Inning Defeat - Altoona Curve
- Baysox Claim Third-Straight Behind Homers and Prime Pitching - Chesapeake Baysox
- SeaWolves Bats Quieted by Chesapeake Staff in 4-1 Loss - Erie SeaWolves
- RubberDucks Total 15 Hits, Beat Senators 11-3 - Harrisburg Senators
- Antunez, Velazquez Pace Ducks in 11-3 Rout of Harrisburg - Akron RubberDucks
- Jack Mahoney & Three Relievers Combine on Shutout Win for Yard Goats - Hartford Yard Goats
- Fightin Phils Shut out on Saturday Night by Hartford - Reading Fightin Phils
- Serrano III Drives in Winning-Run for Extra-Inning Victory over Somerset - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Torres' Torrid Start Continues as Patriots Fall in Extras in Binghamton Saturday - Somerset Patriots
- Cats' Bats Fall Quiet in 2-1 Loss to Sea Dogs - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Harrisburg Senators Game Notes - April 11 vs Akron - Harrisburg Senators
- Cats' Bats Fall Quiet in 2-1 Loss to Sea Dogs - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Holobetz Fans Career High Nine in 2-1 Sea Dogs Win - Portland Sea Dogs
- April 11, 2026 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Harrisburg Senators Stories
- RubberDucks Total 15 Hits, Beat Senators 11-3
- Harrisburg Senators Game Notes - April 11 vs Akron
- Senators Rally Late But Fall Short to RubberDucks 8-6, Ending Season-Opening Winning Streak
- Harrisburg Senators Game Notes - April 10 vs Akron
- Senators Stomp RubberDucks 12-1, Extend Franchise-Best Start to 6-0