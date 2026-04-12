Baysox Claim Third-Straight Behind Homers and Prime Pitching

Published on April 11, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Bowie, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, claimed their-third straight win over the Erie SeaWolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, by a 4-1 final on Saturday night.

The Baysox (5-3) used a pair of timely swings on Saturday to back another strong pitching performance. The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fifth inning. Against Erie left-hander Carlos Peña (L, 0-1), Frederick Bencosme led off the frame with a single. Two batters later, Peña was lifted for right-hander Sean Hunley. Aron Estrada hit a hustle double to put two men on for Ethan Anderson. Coming off his first three-hit game at Double-A on Friday night and already with a pair of hits on Saturday, Anderson smashed a three-run home run to left field. The opposite field shot was Anderson's first homer of the season and gave the Baysox a 3-0 edge.

On the mound, Chesapeake received a great start from right-hander Christian Herberholz. Making the second start of his professional career, Herberholz went three scoreless innings with five strikeouts. The righty passed the baton to Yaqui Rivera, who dominated through three shutout innings with three strikeouts. The outing was the longest for Rivera (W, 2-0) in his professional career.

Erie's biggest threat came in the seventh, when the SeaWolves cracked the scoreboard against left-hander Micah Ashman. After a catcher's interference ruling and a walk put two runners on, Brett Callahan singled home a run to get Erie on the board and make it a 3-1 game. The next batter, John Peck, rolled a single up the middle. However, the ball was cut of on the shallow outfield grass after a diving stop from shortstop Griff O'Ferrall, who was quick to react and threw out a runner trying to score from second base, maintaining the two-run lead and ending the SeaWolves' threat.

Chesapeake immediately got the run back on a lofted solo homer from Bencosme - his first long ball of the campaign.

The Baysox bullpen held serve from there, as Ashman worked a scoreless eighth and Tyson Neighbors (S, 1) struck out the side in the ninth.

The win clinches a series victory for Chesapeake, who look to take five of six on the week from Erie when the two meet for the finale on Sunday afternoon. Left-hander Sebastian Gongora is set to take the ball for the Baysox, after striking out seven batters through three and two-thirds in his Double-A debut on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. ET from Prince George's Stadium.

Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from April 11, 2026

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