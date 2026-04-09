Baysox See Early Lead Slip in Wednesday Night Loss to SeaWolves

Published on April 8, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Bowie, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, dropped a Wednesday night contest to the Erie SeaWolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, by a 13-8 final in a back-and-forth affair.

The Baysox (2-3) built a 7-1 lead in the opening two innings of the game. In the first, Chesapeake strung together four-consecutive base runners with two outs and three-consecutive hits, including an RBI double from Anderson De Los Santos and a two-run triple from Doug Hodo to build a 3-0 edge.

After the SeaWolves got a run back on a fielder's choice in the top of the second, the Baysox responded with a pair of first-career Double-A homers. Griff O'Ferrall hit a two-run shot, before De Los Santos followed suit for his second and third RBI of the night, extending the lead to a six-run cushion. De Los Santos would single later in the evening and reach base a career-high five times after a pair of walks.

However, Erie would score 12 of the game's final 13 runs on Wednesday. The SeaWolves flipped the script with a six-run fifth inning. After working comfortably through the first four frames, right-handed starter Trace Bright walked a pair of batters before a three-run home run from Seth Stephenson that ended Bright's night. Left hander Eric Torres entered out of the Baysox bullpen. Torres hit a pair of batters and allowed a single to load the bases. A wild pitch and groundout brought home a pair of runs, before a Justice Bigbie single tied the game at seven.

Erie took the lead in the sixth. An infield hit and a hit by pitch against right-hander Tyson Neighbors (L, 0-1) proved costly, as on a double-steal, catcher Adam Retzbach committed a throwing error, sailing his throw into left field and bringing home the game's go-ahead run. The SeaWolves tacked on with a pair of homers in a four-run seventh and tacked on one more in the eighth. Baysox bats were mostly held in check by the Erie bullpen on Wednesday night, with right-hander Colin Fields (W, 1-0) contributing two and two-thirds innings of one-hit, shutout baseball. Chesapeake's only other run of the game came in the seventh on a Fernando Peguero groundout.

Retzbach picked up a pair of hits and Carter Young reached base four times on three walks and a hit in the defeat.

The Baysox have split the first two games of this six-game series with the SeaWolves. The two sides continue the series on Thursday morning at 11:05 a.m. ET at Prince George's Stadium. Right-hander Evan Yates makes his Double-A debut for Chesapeake, while left-hander Joe Miller counters for Erie.

Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from April 8, 2026

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