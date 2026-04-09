Fightin Phils Bounce Yard Goats 8-1 for First Win of Season

Published on April 8, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (1-4) claimed their first win of the 2026 campaign with a 8-1 triumph over the Hartford Yard Goats (3-2) on Wednesday night. In a night that marked a lot of firsts for the season, Reading poured on more runs in today's game than in the first four contests combined.

Al Pedrique's squad didn't waste any time to etch a tally on the scorecard, as the Phillies' Double-A affiliate put a 2-spot up in the opening frame. 2024 first-round pick Dante Nori drilled the team's first triple of the season to the left-center gap, and he scored on a wild pitch to get Reading on the board. Bryan Rincon followed him shortly after, trotting the final 90 feet on another wild pitch. This made the score 2-0.

Hartford promptly answered in the top of the second inning, as Cole Messina scored on a balk to trim the Phils' lead to 2-1.

A day removed from the Fightin Phils' first home run of the season, Bryson Ware (1) followed suit with a 2-run blast over the left center field wall. Ware notably hit .438 (7-for-16) against Hartford last season and extended the team's first lead of the season to 4-1.

On yet another balk, Carson DeMartini scored the fifth run of the contest to give the Fightins a 5-1 advantage in the 4th frame.

Shortly after Hartford reliever Connor Staine relinquished his fifth walk of the evening, Nori dribbled a 2 RBI single up the middle to extend Reading's lead to 7-1. This gave the 2024 WBC All-Tournament team honoree his second consecutive multi-hit game, both in this series.

The Fightins had one more scoring punch, and it came in the 8th inning to provide extra cushion to an already comfortable lead. Aroon Escobar, the Phillies' no. 6 prospect, singled home Braylen Wimmer on a sharp line drive to center field.

The story of the night was timely hitting, as Reading had fewer hits today (6) than in yesterday's 3-1 defeat (8), but they made each hit count. Three of the squad's six hits were for extra bases, and the offense drew eight walks, as Rincon led the charge with three of them.

Luke Russo (1-0, 1.80) dialed up a superb start, spinning five innings of one-run ball while striking out seven without a single walk. Russo retired the last 11 batters he faced and matched Adam Seminaris for the most strikeouts in a game this season.

Nori finished the evening 2-for-4 with a pair of runs scored. The Phillies' no. 7 prospect is now 4-for-8 against Hartford in this series and has a .353 batting average to start the season.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Thursday at 6:45 p.m. against the Hartford Yard Goats to continue the first homestand of the season. LHP Adam Seminaris will start for Reading, and he will go against RHP Jake Brooks for Hartford. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 6:30 p.m. on the

Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils remain home through Sunday against Hartford. Thursday is America's 250th Anniversary Celebration, with the Berks County Bell recognized. On Friday, fans receive a 32 oz. Collector Cup featuring Baseballtown Images & Retired Numbers, sponsored by Summers Nagy Law Offices and Axcess Industries. Saturday is the first fireworks show of the season, thanks to PA Virtual Charter School, Crime Alert Berks County, and Alvernia University. The series ends Sunday with a Luau Tribute with "Lilo & Stitch" Cobranded Merchandise Available.

Tickets to all games are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL, or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2026 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from April 8, 2026

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