Hartford Downs Reading in 3-1 Pitcher's Duel on Fightin Phils Opening Night
Published on April 7, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Reading Fightin Phils News Release
(Reading, PA) - The Hartford Yard Goats (3-1) edged out a 3-1 victory over the Reading Fightin Phils (0-4) in front of 6.480 fans at FirstEnergy Stadium on Tuesday night. Reading kicked off its 60th season of Phillies affiliation by out-hitting Hartford 8-7, but the Yard Goats defense leveraged three double plays and a pair of caught stealing marks to grab their first win.
After a pair of scoreless frames from both starters, Hartford drew first blood with two runs in the third inning. Braylen Wimmer smacked a line drive turned sacrifice fly to score Benny Montgomery for the first run. A Kehden Hettiger throwing error to third base then plated Deeyan Jorge to give the Rockies' Double-A affiliate an early 2-0 advantage.
The Fightin Phils didn't have a home run in the opening series vs. Akron, but Alex Binelas (1) snapped that dry spell in the fifth inning with a solo shot to right field to make the tally 2-1. Reading was fifth in Double-A with 118 home runs last year, and Binelas' long ball marked home run no. 1 on the Fightins' Opening Day.
With the Yard Goats operating with a slim lead, Bryant Betancourt took over the game in multiple phases. After cutting down a pair of attempted base stealers in the seventh (Dylan Campbell) and eighth (Dante Nori) innings, Hartford's backstop bolstered the team's lead to 3-1 with a solo shot in the ninth inning.
Former Fightin Phil Eiberson Castellano (1-0) got the win, tossing six innings of one-run ball while giving up six hits and striking out four. His lone blemish was the Binelas solo shot.
Braydon Tucker (0-1) took the loss after twirling four frames of two-run ball (one earned) on three hits with four strikeouts. Tucker is the fourth Reading starter in a row to log at least four innings.
Victor Juarez (2) shut down the side in order to give Hartford its third win in a row. The Yard Goats have now allowed just five runs in the last three games, while the Fightin Phils have scored just five runs in four contests thus far.
Nori paced Reading's offense with a 2-for-4 performance, while Binelas hit a home run and drew a walk.
The Fightin Phils return to the field on Wednesday at 6:45 p.m. against the Hartford Yard Goats to continue the first homestand of the season. RHP Luke Russo will start for Reading, and he will go against LHP Griffin Herring for Hartford. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 6:30 p.m. on the
Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.
The Fightin Phils remain home through Sunday against Hartford. Wednesday is an Unsused Ticket Game, presented by Baseballtown Charities; and, Thursday is America's 250th Anniversary Celebration, with the Berks County Bell recognized. On Friday, fans receive a 32 oz. Collector Cup featuring Baseballtown Images & Retired Numbers, sponsored by Summers Nagy Law Offices and Axcess Industries. Saturday is the first fireworks show of the season, thanks to PA Virtual Charter School, Crime Alert Berks County, and Alvernia University. The series ends Sunday with a Luau Tribute with "Lilo & Stitch" Cobranded Merchandise Available.
Tickets to all games are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL, or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.
The 2026 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.
Eastern League Stories from April 7, 2026
- Akron's Epic Comeback Spoiled by 13-12, 10-Inning Loss in Harrisburg - Akron RubberDucks
- Senators Squander Big Lead, Manage to Still Hang on in Ten Innings to Beat RubberDucks 13-12 - Harrisburg Senators
- Flying Squirrels Open CarMax Park with 3-2 Win over Curve - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Baysox Strike out 17 SeaWolves; Use Timely Offense to Take Home Opener - Chesapeake Baysox
- Yard Goats Win Third Consecutive Game - Hartford Yard Goats
- Hartford Downs Reading in 3-1 Pitcher's Duel on Fightin Phils Opening Night - Reading Fightin Phils
- Dumitru Homers in 3-2 Loss at Richmond - Altoona Curve
- SeaWolves Rally Falls Short in Pitcher's Duel with Baysox - Erie SeaWolves
- Wild Weather Game Favors New Hampshire in Portland - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Bleis Homers in Home Opener - Portland Sea Dogs
- Harrisburg Senators Game Notes - April 7 vs Akron - Harrisburg Senators
- Noel Blaha Named New RubberDucks President and General Manager - Akron RubberDucks
- Somerset Patriots Game in Binghamton Postponed on Tuesday - Somerset Patriots
- Tuesday's Rumble Ponies' Home Opener vs. Somerset Postponed - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reading Fightin Phils Stories
- Hartford Downs Reading in 3-1 Pitcher's Duel on Fightin Phils Opening Night
- Chuck King Tosses Scoreless Start in Series Finale Loss
- Aroon Escobar Picks up Two Hits in Friday Night Loss
- Murr's Three-Hit Debut Not Enough as Fightin Phils Fall on Opening Night
- BlueClaws Top Fightins in Exhibition, 10-6