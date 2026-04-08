Hartford Downs Reading in 3-1 Pitcher's Duel on Fightin Phils Opening Night

Published on April 7, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Hartford Yard Goats (3-1) edged out a 3-1 victory over the Reading Fightin Phils (0-4) in front of 6.480 fans at FirstEnergy Stadium on Tuesday night. Reading kicked off its 60th season of Phillies affiliation by out-hitting Hartford 8-7, but the Yard Goats defense leveraged three double plays and a pair of caught stealing marks to grab their first win.

After a pair of scoreless frames from both starters, Hartford drew first blood with two runs in the third inning. Braylen Wimmer smacked a line drive turned sacrifice fly to score Benny Montgomery for the first run. A Kehden Hettiger throwing error to third base then plated Deeyan Jorge to give the Rockies' Double-A affiliate an early 2-0 advantage.

The Fightin Phils didn't have a home run in the opening series vs. Akron, but Alex Binelas (1) snapped that dry spell in the fifth inning with a solo shot to right field to make the tally 2-1. Reading was fifth in Double-A with 118 home runs last year, and Binelas' long ball marked home run no. 1 on the Fightins' Opening Day.

With the Yard Goats operating with a slim lead, Bryant Betancourt took over the game in multiple phases. After cutting down a pair of attempted base stealers in the seventh (Dylan Campbell) and eighth (Dante Nori) innings, Hartford's backstop bolstered the team's lead to 3-1 with a solo shot in the ninth inning.

Former Fightin Phil Eiberson Castellano (1-0) got the win, tossing six innings of one-run ball while giving up six hits and striking out four. His lone blemish was the Binelas solo shot.

Braydon Tucker (0-1) took the loss after twirling four frames of two-run ball (one earned) on three hits with four strikeouts. Tucker is the fourth Reading starter in a row to log at least four innings.

Victor Juarez (2) shut down the side in order to give Hartford its third win in a row. The Yard Goats have now allowed just five runs in the last three games, while the Fightin Phils have scored just five runs in four contests thus far.

Nori paced Reading's offense with a 2-for-4 performance, while Binelas hit a home run and drew a walk.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Wednesday at 6:45 p.m. against the Hartford Yard Goats to continue the first homestand of the season. RHP Luke Russo will start for Reading, and he will go against LHP Griffin Herring for Hartford. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 6:30 p.m. on the

Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils remain home through Sunday against Hartford. Wednesday is an Unsused Ticket Game, presented by Baseballtown Charities; and, Thursday is America's 250th Anniversary Celebration, with the Berks County Bell recognized. On Friday, fans receive a 32 oz. Collector Cup featuring Baseballtown Images & Retired Numbers, sponsored by Summers Nagy Law Offices and Axcess Industries. Saturday is the first fireworks show of the season, thanks to PA Virtual Charter School, Crime Alert Berks County, and Alvernia University. The series ends Sunday with a Luau Tribute with "Lilo & Stitch" Cobranded Merchandise Available.

Tickets to all games are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL, or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2026 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from April 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.