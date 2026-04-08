Harrisburg Senators Game Notes - April 7 vs Akron

Published on April 7, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







TODAY'S GAME: The Harrisburg Senators and Akron RubberDucks (Double - A, Cleveland Guardians) play game one of six at FNB Field this week. Both teams swept their season - opening series. The two teams play each other 18 times in the first 45 games of the season and 24 times overall.

LAST GAME: The Senators finished off a sweep of the Curve, winning 6 - 3 Saturday in Altoona. Harrisburg walked 12 times in the game, including ten times against Altoona relievers. Both the seventh and ninth innings featured four walks with bases - loaded walks issued to INF Seaver King and INF Branden Boissiere.

OF Sam Petersen went 3 - for - 4 with two RBIs and two stolen bases.

RHP Connor Van Scoyoc earned the win in a two innings of work; RHP Luke Young notched his first save of the season with a scoreless eighth and ninth.

SENATORS ROSTER NOTES: The Senators have 27 active players which includes 14 pitchers, three catchers, seven infielders and four outfielders. The roster has 15 players originally drafted or signed by the Nationals, five acquired via trade, five players signed as minor league free agents, two players selected in the Triple - A phase of the Rule 5 Draft, and one-- LHP Shinnosuke Ogasawara --signed as a major league free agent in January 2025 after nine seasons in Japan's NPB. Sixteen players on the active roster have previously played for the Senators. The roster features players from five different countries: the United States, Dominican Republic, Cuba, Venezuela and Japan.

The average age of the roster is 25, which ranges from LHP Alex Clemmey, who turns 21 in July, to 31 - year - old RHP Erick Mejia.

LONG WAY FROM FUJISAWA: LHP Shinnosuke Ogasawara pitched nine seasons in Japan's NPB for the Chunichi Dragons, making the NPB All - Star team in 2023. Then, in January 2025, he became the first player the Nationals have ever signed directly from Japan. On July 6, 2025, the left - hander made his MLB debut against the Boston Red Sox. In 2015, the Chunichi Dragons originally selected Ogasawara out of high school with the NPB Draft's first pick and signed him for 100 million yen (or approximately $830,000 at the time), the highest contract in franchise history offered to a high school graduate.

ROAD TO HARRISBURG--RHP Erick Mejia: Mejia has played professionally for 14 seasons since 2012. In that time, he's played in nearly 1,000 games across the Majors and Minors. Mejia's played for the Seattle, Los Angeles (NL), Kansas City and Washington organizations. A native of the Dominican Republic, Mejia represented his home country at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, where the Dominicans beat South Korea to win the bronze medal. Mejia's first 13 seasons came as a position player, where he registered games at every position except catcher. He converted into a pitcher ahead of the 2025 season; in his first year pitching, he made 45 appearances across three levels in the Nats system. The bulk came with the Senators where Mejia posted a 2.33 ERA in 24 games.

DELINO LEADS THE WAY: Delino DeShields begins his fourth season as Senators manager, tying him with Matt LeCroy for most consecutive seasons managed in modern Senators history (since 1987). DeShields is also fourth on the modern franchise's win leaderboard with 198, trailing only Matt LeCroy (425), Dave Tremblay (213) and John Stearns (210). 21 players from DeShields'Senators managerial tenure have gone on to make their MLB debuts.

PROSPECT WATCH: The Senators active roster includes the following MLB.com Nationals Top - 30 prospects: #7 INF Seaver King, #11 LHP Alex Clemmey, #22 OF Sam Petersen, #26 RHP Eriq Swan and #27 C Caleb Lomavita.

ALUMNI WATCH: James Wood blasted a three - run home run and two batters later Brady House hit a two - run shot as part of a Nationals six - run eighth inning to come from behind and beat the Cardinals 9 - 6.

TODAY IN SENATORS HISTORY: 2005, Terry Byrom, the pride of Sacramento and longtime San Francisco Giants fan, calls his first game as the Senators'play - by - play radio broadcaster, beginning a tenure that lasted 20 years and thousands of games. The Senators don't give him much to work with in his first game as they fall 10 - 2 to Bowie before a crowd of 3,733 on City Island.







Eastern League Stories from April 7, 2026

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