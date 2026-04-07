Tuesday's Rumble Ponies' Home Opener vs. Somerset Postponed

Published on April 7, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies' 2026 home opener against the Somerset Patriots at Mirabito Stadium on Tuesday, April 7, has been postponed due to freezing temperatures.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader (two seven-inning games) on Wednesday, April 8, with the first game getting underway at 4:15 p.m. The second game will begin approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. for Wednesday's doubleheader. The Concert Tee giveaway (first 1,000 fans, ages 13+) and the Championship Pennant raising have been postponed to Wednesday as well.

Tuesday's edition of the Miller Auto Team Fireworks Series has been postponed to a later date.

Season tickets, Ballpark Passes, Flex Tickets, and Individual Game Tickets for the 2026 season are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting Mirabito Stadium, on the phone at (607)-722-FUNN (3866), or online at www.bingrp.com.







Eastern League Stories from April 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.