SeaWolves Rally Falls Short in Pitcher's Duel with Baysox

Published on April 7, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







BOWIE, MD - The Erie SeaWolves' (1-3) came up short in a low-scoring affair on Tuesday night with a 4-1 loss to open the series with the Chesapeake Baysox (2-2).

Tanner Kohlhepp was lights out as the opener to the SeaWolves' bullpen game with a pair of hitless innings before giving way to John Stankiewicz who punched out four hitters in two scoreless innings of his own.

The Baysox plated two runs in each of the 5th and 6th innings to jump in front and used a strong night from their bullpen to secure the win.

Offensively, seven different SeaWolves notched hits against the Baysox arms with John Peck and Chris Meyers each recording doubles. Andrew Jenkins' RBI single brought in Peck to score the only run for Erie in the series opener.

Wandisson Charles continued his strong start to the season with a scoreless eighth inning including a couple punchouts.

The second game of the series gets underway at 6:05 p.m. on Wednesday night from Prince George's Stadium in Bowie with RHP Eric Silva set to get the ball against Trace Bright for the Baysox.

Single-game tickets, suites, picnics, Club by Synchrony events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from April 7, 2026

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