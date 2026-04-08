Akron's Epic Comeback Spoiled by 13-12, 10-Inning Loss in Harrisburg

Published on April 7, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







The Akron RubberDucks hit three home runs while overcoming a 10-1 deficit, but Harrisburg second baseman Cortland Lawson's 10th-inning RBI single gave the Senators the 13-12 walkoff win in the opener of a six-game series at FNB Field Tuesday night.

Turning Point

With Akron trailing, 10-1, against left-hander Shinnosuke Ogaswara entering the sixth inning, shortstop Angel Genao reached on a one-out error by third baseman Cayden Wallace. First baseman Ralphy Velazquez and right fielder Alfonsin Rosario hit consecutive singles. Left-hander Jared Simpson walked left fielder Wuilfredo Antunez for a run, and center fielder Nick Mitchell added a two-run single. With the bases reloaded, second baseman Alex Mooney hit a grand slam to right field for his first home run of the season, bringing Akron within 10-8 via a seven-run sixth inning.

Mound Presence

Akron right-hander Dylan DeLucia yielded the first 10 Senators runs in his three-inning start. Right-hander Jay Driver struck out three batters in two scoreless innings. Right-hander Zane Morehouse walked three batters and hit two others while recording two outs in the sixth. Right-hander Reid Johnston escaped the inning but allowed a go-ahead homer to Wallace in the seventh. Right-hander Alaska Abney worked around two walks and a hit batter in the eighth. Right-hander Jack Jasiak began the ninth and struck out four batters but allowed the game-winning single to Lawson in the 10th.

Duck Tales

Catcher Jacob Cozart hit his first homer of the season to tie the game in the second inning. In the seventh, the first six hitters reached base, including three straight RBI singles by Antunez, Cozart and Mitchell, tying the game, 11-11. Genao added a game-tying home run to left field leading off the eighth against right-hander Thomas Schultz.

Notebook

Genao and Velazquez have each hit safely in the first four games of the season...Genao has homered from each side of the plate over his last two games...Akron has nine home runs through four games this season...Mooney's grand slam was his second professionally, as he also had one for High-A Lake County on May 26, 2024. It was the first by a RubberDuck since Genao on Aug. 26, 2025, at Richmond...Game Time: 3:28 (0:09 delay)...Attendance: 3,592.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their series in Harrisburg at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at FNB Field. Akron left-hander Matt Wilkinson is scheduled to face Senators right-hander Eriq Swan in their season debuts. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, akronrubberducks.com, and available on the Bally Sports Live, MiLB and MLB apps. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available on the MiLB app and akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from April 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.