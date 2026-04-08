Akron's Epic Comeback Spoiled by 13-12, 10-Inning Loss in Harrisburg
Published on April 7, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Akron RubberDucks News Release
The Akron RubberDucks hit three home runs while overcoming a 10-1 deficit, but Harrisburg second baseman Cortland Lawson's 10th-inning RBI single gave the Senators the 13-12 walkoff win in the opener of a six-game series at FNB Field Tuesday night.
Turning Point
With Akron trailing, 10-1, against left-hander Shinnosuke Ogaswara entering the sixth inning, shortstop Angel Genao reached on a one-out error by third baseman Cayden Wallace. First baseman Ralphy Velazquez and right fielder Alfonsin Rosario hit consecutive singles. Left-hander Jared Simpson walked left fielder Wuilfredo Antunez for a run, and center fielder Nick Mitchell added a two-run single. With the bases reloaded, second baseman Alex Mooney hit a grand slam to right field for his first home run of the season, bringing Akron within 10-8 via a seven-run sixth inning.
Mound Presence
Akron right-hander Dylan DeLucia yielded the first 10 Senators runs in his three-inning start. Right-hander Jay Driver struck out three batters in two scoreless innings. Right-hander Zane Morehouse walked three batters and hit two others while recording two outs in the sixth. Right-hander Reid Johnston escaped the inning but allowed a go-ahead homer to Wallace in the seventh. Right-hander Alaska Abney worked around two walks and a hit batter in the eighth. Right-hander Jack Jasiak began the ninth and struck out four batters but allowed the game-winning single to Lawson in the 10th.
Duck Tales
Catcher Jacob Cozart hit his first homer of the season to tie the game in the second inning. In the seventh, the first six hitters reached base, including three straight RBI singles by Antunez, Cozart and Mitchell, tying the game, 11-11. Genao added a game-tying home run to left field leading off the eighth against right-hander Thomas Schultz.
Notebook
Genao and Velazquez have each hit safely in the first four games of the season...Genao has homered from each side of the plate over his last two games...Akron has nine home runs through four games this season...Mooney's grand slam was his second professionally, as he also had one for High-A Lake County on May 26, 2024. It was the first by a RubberDuck since Genao on Aug. 26, 2025, at Richmond...Game Time: 3:28 (0:09 delay)...Attendance: 3,592.
On the Pond
The RubberDucks continue their series in Harrisburg at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at FNB Field. Akron left-hander Matt Wilkinson is scheduled to face Senators right-hander Eriq Swan in their season debuts. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, akronrubberducks.com, and available on the Bally Sports Live, MiLB and MLB apps. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available on the MiLB app and akronrubberducks.com/tickets.
Eastern League Stories from April 7, 2026
- Akron's Epic Comeback Spoiled by 13-12, 10-Inning Loss in Harrisburg - Akron RubberDucks
- Senators Squander Big Lead, Manage to Still Hang on in Ten Innings to Beat RubberDucks 13-12 - Harrisburg Senators
- Flying Squirrels Open CarMax Park with 3-2 Win over Curve - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Baysox Strike out 17 SeaWolves; Use Timely Offense to Take Home Opener - Chesapeake Baysox
- Yard Goats Win Third Consecutive Game - Hartford Yard Goats
- Hartford Downs Reading in 3-1 Pitcher's Duel on Fightin Phils Opening Night - Reading Fightin Phils
- Dumitru Homers in 3-2 Loss at Richmond - Altoona Curve
- SeaWolves Rally Falls Short in Pitcher's Duel with Baysox - Erie SeaWolves
- Wild Weather Game Favors New Hampshire in Portland - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Bleis Homers in Home Opener - Portland Sea Dogs
- Harrisburg Senators Game Notes - April 7 vs Akron - Harrisburg Senators
- Noel Blaha Named New RubberDucks President and General Manager - Akron RubberDucks
- Somerset Patriots Game in Binghamton Postponed on Tuesday - Somerset Patriots
- Tuesday's Rumble Ponies' Home Opener vs. Somerset Postponed - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Akron RubberDucks Stories
- Akron's Epic Comeback Spoiled by 13-12, 10-Inning Loss in Harrisburg
- Noel Blaha Named New RubberDucks President and General Manager
- Three Homers Help Akron to 5-0 Win and Sweep of Reading
- Akron Routs Reading, 9-3, Behind Rosario's Big Night
- Saturday, April 4 Game Between RubberDucks and Fightin Phils Moved up to 4:05 PM