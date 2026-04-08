Baysox Strike out 17 SeaWolves; Use Timely Offense to Take Home Opener

Published on April 7, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Bowie, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, needed only two hits to win their 2026 home opener Tuesday night against the Erie SeaWolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, in a 4-1 final.

Waiting until the fourth inning, Erie finally earned the first hit Tuesday. The SeaWolves' John Peck doubled with one out off Chesapeake left-handed starter Sebastian Gongora. Two batters later, the SeaWolves took a 1-0 lead on an RBI single by Andrew Jenkins.

Jenkins' Eastern League-leading ninth RBI this season ended Gongora's otherwise great Double-A debut. Gongora (ND) came out after three and two-thirds innings pitched, conceded the lone earned run, and a career-high seven strikeouts to zero walks issued. Overall, Chesapeake pitched a season-high 17 strikeouts to just two walks.

The Baysox (2-2) found success offensively against Erie in the fifth inning. Erie right-hander Yosber Sanchez started the frame by loading the bases after walks to Anderson De Los Santos and Adam Retzbach sandwiched Tavian Josenberger reaching on the game's only error. With nowhere to put him, Doug Hodo tied the score with a RBI single, his first hit and run batted in this season. Hodo would also throw out a runner at the plate in the seventh.

Sanchez (L, 0-1) responded with back-to-back strikeouts, but facing Thomas Sosa, delivered a wild pitch that scored Josenberger and gave Chesapeake the lead.

Chesapeake doubled its output in the bottom of the sixth on back-to-back sacrifice flies. Josenberger had his first RBI this season and, on the next batter, Retzbach earned his second RBI.

The Baysox bullpen was dominant again on Tuesday. Right-hander Gerald Ogando (W, 1-0), relieved Gongora, and contributed a scoreless inning and a third. Two scoreless frames each from Micah Ashman and Yaqui Rivera helped seal the win to open the first six-game series of 2026. Erie threatened by loading the bases in the ninth but Rivera (S, 1) punched out four and wiggled out of the late game jam.

Chesapeake will host Erie for the second of this six-game series Wednesday night. Right-hander Trace Bright (0-0, 1.69 ERA) will be on the bump for the Baysox, going against SeaWolves right-hander Eric Silva (0-0, 0.00 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. ET from Prince George's Stadium.

Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from April 7, 2026

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