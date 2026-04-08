Dumitru Homers in 3-2 Loss at Richmond

Published on April 7, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - Titus Dumitru knocked his first Double-A home run on Tuesday night, but the Curve fell to the Flying Squirrels, 3-2, in the inaugural game at CarMax Park in Richmond, VA.

Anthony Solometo entered for Altoona with the game tied 2-2 in the top of the eighth. After quickly retiring the first batter he faced, he allowed back-to-back singles before Sabin Ceballos lifted a sacrifice fly to give Richmond the 3-2 lead. Solometo took the loss, falling to 0-2 on the season.

Dumitru hit the first home run in the history of the new ballpark, a solo shot to tie the game 2-2 in the sixth inning. He finished the day 2-for-3 with a walk, a single, and two runs scored. Altoona scored its first run in the second inning on a Javier Rivas RBI-fielders' choice, scoring Dumitru and tying the game 1-1.

Dominic Perachi made his first start of the season for Altoona, lasting five innings and allowing two runs on three hits with three walks and three strikeouts. He allowed a first-inning RBI groundout to Ceballos before Dayson Croes knocked an RBI-double in the third inning to make it 2-1.

Jaden Woods tossed two scoreless innings in relief of Perachi, striking out three batters and allowing just one hit.

Jesus Castillo continued his hot start to the season, picking up singles in each of his first two at-bats. Castillo also stole a base to pace the Curve offense which earned seven hits and five walks on the night. Duce Gourson added two more hits in the defeat; he has a hit in all four games played to start the season.

Altoona continues its six-game series with the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. RHP Khristian Curtis takes the ball for Altoona, with RHP Logan Martin making his Double-A debut for Richmond.

For tickets and more information on the Altoona Curve, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from April 7, 2026

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