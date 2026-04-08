Bleis Homers in Home Opener

Published on April 7, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - The Sea Dogs (1-2) fell 12-7 to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (2-1) on opening day at Delta Dental Park Tuesday evening.

Miguel Bleis hammered his first homer of the year with a two-run blast over the Maine Monster to cut into New Hampshire's lead, 12-7 in the sixth inning. Will Turner finished the night with his first multi-hit game of the season, going two-for-four with a run and an RBI. RHP Patrick Halligan and RHP Max Carlson shined out of the bullpen, recording seven and five strikeouts respectively. The Portland pitching staff recorded 19 strikeouts in total.

The Sea Dogs scored their first runs in the bottom of the first inning. Marvin Alcantara reached on a fielder's choice and then scored on a wild pitch. Nelly Taylor drove home Nate Baez on a sacrifice fly that put Portland ahead, 2-0. Alcantara drove home Portland's third run with a sacrifice fly, then Baez plated another run for the Sea Dogs with an RBI double in the bottom of the second inning.

The Fisher Cats plated 10 runs in the top of the second inning while recording just one hit. New Hampshire drew eight walks while two players were hit-by-pitches. Five wild pitches were thrown by Portland pitchers. The lone hit was a two-run single by Ismael Munguia.

RHP Irv Carter IV (1-0, 7.71 ERA) earned the win for New Hampshire, tossing 2.1 innings, allowing two runs on three hits, while walking two, and striking out four. LHP Hayden Mullins took the loss (0-1, 27.00 ERA), allowing five earned runs while issuing five walks and striking out four in 1.2 innings. He did not allow a hit.

The Sea Dogs and Fisher Cats will meet again tomorrow for game two of the series, Wednesday, April 8th at 6:00 pm. Portland will send RHP Gage Ziehl to the mound for his first start as a member of the Red Sox organization, while New Hampshire will start RHP Jackson Wentworth.







Eastern League Stories from April 7, 2026

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