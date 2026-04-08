Flying Squirrels Open CarMax Park with 3-2 Win over Curve

Published on April 7, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - With a sellout crowd on hand, the Richmond Flying Squirrels picked up a 3-2 win over the Altoona Curve in the inaugural game at CarMax Park on Tuesday night.

The Flying Squirrels (3-1) picked up their third consecutive win, taking the first of this week's six-game series against the Curve (0-4).

Sabin Ceballos and Dayson Croes teamed up to break a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the eighth inning. After back-to-back one-out singles against Curve reliever Anthony Solometo (Loss, 0-2), Ceballos brought home Croes with a sacrifice fly to give the Flying Squirrels a 3-2 lead.

RJ Dabovich (Save, 1) stranded a runner at second in the ninth to end the game.

Richmond struck for the game's first run in the first inning. Croes singled and moved to second on a walk by Bo Davidson. After a wild pitch advanced both runners, Ceballos plated Croes with a groundout.

Altoona tied the score, 1-1, in the second inning with a run-scoring groundout by Javier Rivas.

The Flying Squirrels reclaimed the lead in the third with an RBI single by Croes.

The Curve tied the game, 2-2, in the sixth with a solo homer by Titus Dumitru, the only run allowed by Richmond pitcher Darien Smith (Win, 1-0) over four relief innings in his Double-A debut.

In the top of the seventh, Duce Gourson hit a fly ball to right that nearly gave the Curve the lead, but Jonah Cox jumped above the wall to make the catch for an out and kept the score tied.

Cesar Perdomo started in his Double-A debut and allowed one unearned run over 3.2 innings, striking out four.

The series continues on Wednesday night at CarMax Park. Right-hander Logan Martin will make his Double-A debut for Richmond opposed by Altoona right-hander Khristian Curtis (0-0, 1.80). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday features happy hour specials from 5:30-7 p.m., including $12-ounce domestic drafts at most concession stands and domestic beer carts. It is also Best in Show Dog Night presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka with dogs admitted to the park Sections 117 and 118. Dueling Pianists Felix and Fingers will perform throughout the night. Wednesday's game is presented by Bon Secours.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office.







Eastern League Stories from April 7, 2026

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