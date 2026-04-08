Wild Weather Game Favors New Hampshire in Portland

Published on April 7, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - Behind a 10-run second inning, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats began their first road trip of 2026 with a 12-7 win against the Portland Sea Dogs at Hadlock Field on Tuesday night. The Fisher Cats (2-1) and Sea Dogs began Tuesday's game with 16 combined runs in the first three innings on just six hits. Nine consecutive Fisher Cats batters reached with two outs in the second inning, with Ismael Munguia's two-run single representing the first hit to cap the 10-run inning.

The Sea Dogs opened the scoring in the bottom of the first. A wild pitch from Fernando Perez and a sacrifice fly, courtesy of Nelly Taylor, made it 2-0 Portland.

Trailing 2-0 in the second, New Hampshire tallied 10 runs in the inning and blew the game open. Sean Keys and Aaron Parker worked walks and both advanced on a wild pitch. Two batters later, Munguia smacked a sacrifice fly, making it 2-1. Cade Doughty and Nick Goodwin followed with walks of their own which loaded the bases.

With the bases juiced, Eddie Micheletti Jr. worked the fifth walk of the inning, which tied the game at two. Portland (1-2) changed pitchers and the Cats continued to capitalize on mistakes. A parade of walks, hit batters, and wild pitches allowed the Fisher Cats to run up the score to 8-2. With two runners on, Munguia slapped a two-run single, the first and only hit of the inning, which plated the ninth and tenth run of the frame.

Tonight's top takeaways:

The 10-run second inning tied a franchise record for the most runs scored in an inning in New Hampshire Fisher Cats history. The last time it happened, April 17, 2010, against Binghamton. New Hampshire saw 14 plate appearances in the top of the second; nine batters reached consecutively with two outs, eight came in to score. Reliever Irv Carter IV made his New Hampshire debut with four strikeouts over 2-1/3 innings pitched John Tamargo Jr. was ejected in the bottom of the second for the first time in his Fisher Cats tenure. Every Fisher Cats' hitter reached base in the second inning

The Sea Dogs responded in the bottom of the second. Will Turner and Tyler McDonough walked. Following a strikeout, Franklin Arias walked which loaded the bases. With bases full of Sea Dogs, Marvin Alcantara ripped a sacrifice fly and cut Portland's deficit to seven. Nate Baez cranked an RBI double, which made it 10-4.

Leading by six in the third, Goodwin doubled off the "Maine Monster" and Micheletti walked. Two batters later, Jackson Hornung laced a single and added another run in the score column. Keys rolled a groundout, which scored the final run of the night for New Hampshire, 12-4.

The Sea Dogs bats heated up in the fifth. With two away, Max Ferguson. The next batter, Turner, cranked an RBI single and made it 12-5.

Portland added two more runs in the sixth. Nate Baez worked a one-out walk. Miguel Bleis (1) crushed a two-run home run, the final two runs of the night, and brought the score to 12-7.

The Fisher Cats and Sea Dogs continue the series on Wednesday evening with a 6:00 PM first pitch. Fisher Cats starter Jackson Wentworth (0-0, -.-- ERA) opposes Portland's righty Gage Ziehl (0-0, -.-- ERA) in the second game of the series. Pregame coverage on WKXL and the Fisher Cats Radio Network begins at 5:40 pm.

Season tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.







Eastern League Stories from April 7, 2026

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