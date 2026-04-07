Noel Blaha Named New RubberDucks President and General Manager

Published on April 7, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks announce long-time Minor League Baseball executive Noel Blaha has been named the new President and General Manager of the club. Blaha will succeed Jim Pfander, who will depart at the end of May to join the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 2026 season is Blaha's 21st in MiLB. Since 2015, he has been with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, the sister club of the RubberDucks, serving in various roles including Assistant General Manager, Vice President of Marketing & Media, and Senior Vice President.

"I am humbled and honored to become the new President and General Manager of the Akron RubberDucks," Blaha said. "The RubberDucks are synonymous with 'Affordable Family Fun' in Akron, and I look forward to continuing the excellent work being done at 7 17 Credit Union Park. This also represents a bit of a homecoming for my family as we have roots in Northeast Ohio, so we are excited to rejoin the special community in Akron."

During his time in Jacksonville, Blaha helped steer the organization through its award-winning 2017 rebrand from the Suns to the Jumbo Shrimp and has led successful marketing initiatives, including the 2025 debut of the Honey Drippers alternate identity. He was also a key member of the team that delivered the Project NEXT enhancements to VyStar Ballpark (the first major renovations in the 22-year history of the ballpark in Jacksonville).

"We are extremely excited to have Noel become President and General Manager in Akron," RubberDucks owners and Prospector Baseball Group co-founders John Abbamondi and Ben Boyer said. "Throughout the entire search process, his leadership and experience continued to standout. We believe he is the perfect leader to continue to bring 'Affordable Family Fun' to downtown Akron."

Prior to joining the Jumbo Shrimp, Blaha spent 10 seasons with the Charleston (SC) RiverDogs, where he served as Director of Marketing, Promotions Director, Box Office Manager and Media Relations Assistant. While with the RiverDogs, he helped oversee the 2012 South Atlantic League Home Run Derby from the flight deck of the USS Yorktown, which earned two MiLB Golden Bobblehead awards. He also was a key contributor to the team's 2013 promotional calendar, which earned the Larry MacPhail award.

"I am super excited for Noel, his family and the RubberDucks organization," Pfander said. "Having known and worked with him going back to our days in Charleston and over the last decade in Jacksonville, Noel understands the importance of community and providing 'Affordable Family Fun' each night at the ballpark. This is the second time he has succeeded me in a role after taking over as the RiverDogs promo director when I first came to Akron, and I know he will once again do an amazing job."

Blaha has also worked in minor league soccer and hockey throughout his career. He is a native of Aberdeen, Scotland and earned a bachelor's degree from Cornell College in Iowa, where he was a member of the soccer team. Blaha earned a master's degree from Bowling Green State University.







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