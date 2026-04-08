Yard Goats Win Third Consecutive Game
Published on April 7, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Hartford Yard Goats News Release
Reading, PA - The Hartford Yard Goats defeated the Reading Fightin Phils 3-1 on Tuesday night in the first game of a six-game series in Reading, Pennsylvania. Hartford starting pitcher Eiberson Castellano worked six innings, allowed just one run and had four strikeouts earning his first win as a Rockies farmhand. Bryan Betancourt homered, Braylen Wimmer had two more hits, and Victor Juarez earned the save in the Yard Goats' first road game of the season. Yard Goats starters are 3-0 and have allowed only three runs in 22 innings this season.
The Yard Goats scored a pair of runs in the third inning to take a 2-0 lead against Reading starter Brayden Tucker. Benny Montgomery started the rally with a leadoff single and scored on a sacrifice fly by Braylen Wimmer. Later in the inning, Reading catcher Kehden Hettiger threw the ball into left field while attempting to pick off Dyan Jorge at third base and Jorge scored giving the Yard Goats a 2-0 lead.
Hartford starter Eiberson Castellano worked around some early traffic before settling into his groove, aided by three double-play grounders. The first-year Yard Goats hurler retired eight in a row before yielding a home run to veteran Alex Binelas in the fifth inning, making it a 2-1 game. Castellano finished strong with six solid innings and four strikeouts before giving way to Alberto Pacheco who fired two scoreless innings in his Yard Goats debut.
The Yard Goats made it a 3-1 game as catcher Bryant Betancourt led off the ninth inning with a solo home run off reliever Saul Teran. The long homer to right field was Betancourt's first of the season.
Victor Juarez worked a 1-2-3 ninth inning and recorded a strikeout for his second straight save.
The Yard Goats continue their six-game road trip on Wednesday evening (6:45 PM) in Reading, PA. LHP Griffin Herring will make his Yard Goats debut and start for Hartford while RHP Luke Russ will start for Reading. The game will be broadcast on the free Audacy App, iHeartRadio app, Yard Goats website and streamed on MiLB.TV.
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