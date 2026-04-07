Somerset Patriots Game in Binghamton Postponed on Tuesday
Published on April 7, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Somerset Patriots News Release
Binghamton, New York - The Somerset Patriots and Binghamton Rumble Ponies game at Mirabito Stadium on Tuesday, April 7, has been postponed due to freezing temperatures.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader (two seven-inning games) on Wednesday, April 8, with the first game getting underway at 4:15 p.m. The second game will begin approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.
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Eastern League Stories from April 7, 2026
- Somerset Patriots Game in Binghamton Postponed on Tuesday - Somerset Patriots
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