SeaWolves Erase Six-Run Deficit in Comeback Victory

Published on April 8, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







BOWIE, MD - The Erie SeaWolves (2-3) stormed back to erase an early six-run deficit to even the series with the Chesapeake Baysox in Wednesday night's 13-8 victory.

Chesapeake jumped out to a 7-1 lead after the first two innings with a pair of two-run homers to break the game open in the second inning.

But the early outburst isn't what will be remembered from this Wednesday night at Prince George's Stadium as the SeaWolves made sure to get the last word with an offensive explosion of their own in the middle innings to take control.

Seth Stephenson blasted his first home run of the season to highlight a six-run fifth inning as Erie fought all the way back to tie the game.

The longball continued to be the story with Izaac Pacheco and Aaron Antonini adding home runs to break the game open in the seventh inning and lock up the victory for Erie.

The SeaWolves' comeback was made possible by a dominant night from the bullpen. Luke Taggart, Colin Fields, Sean Hunley and Trevin Michael combined for 7.2 innings and gave up just one unearned run.

Opening night starter Joe Miller makes his second start of the season in an early morning contest in Bowie tomorrow against Evan Yates for the Baysox.

Single-game tickets, suites, picnics, Club by Synchrony events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from April 8, 2026

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