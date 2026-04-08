Harrisburg Senators Game Notes - April 8 vs Akron

Published on April 8, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







Akron RubberDucks (3-1) vs Harrisburg Senators (4-0)

Game #5

Wednesday, April 8, 6:30 p.m. - FNB Field

LH Matt Wilkinson vs RH Eriq Swan

TODAY'S GAME: The Harrisburg Senators and Akron RubberDucks (Double-A, Cleveland Guardians) play game two of six at FNB Field this week. The Sens took the first game 13-12 (10 innings). The two teams play each other 18 times in the first 45 games of the season and 24 times overall.

LAST GAME: The Senators, despite losing a nine-run lead, held on to beat the RubberDucks 13-12 in ten innings. Harrisburg led 10-1 after three innings thanks, in part, to OF Sam Petersen's three-run homer in the second and RBI double in the third. Akron later rallied for seven runs in the sixth and three in the seventh to tie the game at 11. INF Cayden Wallace blasted an estimated 430-foot home run to retake the lead before the RubberDucks' Angel Genao homered to the opposite field to lead off the eighth. Tied at 12 in the bottom of the tenth, INF Cortland Lawson hit a groundball single up the middle of the infield to score OF Johnathon Thomas and win the game. On the mound, Senators pitching struck out 17 batters.

WINNING WAYS: Harrisburg starts the season 4-0 for the first time in the modern era (since 1987). The Senators are averaging eight runs per game in the early going with over half of their runs coming in the sixth inning or later. Walks have contributed to the strong offensive start. The Sens have an early Eastern League lead with 31 free passes drawn along with five hit batsmen. Harrisburg has scored 14 runs from runners who drew walks or were hit by a pitch. Opposing staffs have thrown an average 175 pitches per game through the first four games.

WALLACE IS WALLOPING: Sens INF Cayden Wallace drove in a run in each of the first four games of the season with six RBIs in total. He's also scored a team-leading six runs. Wallace continues the hot stretch he finished 2025 in. Since August 12 (33 games), Wallace is slashing .390/.442/.593 with five home runs and 25 RBIs. He's hit safely in ten of his last 11 games dating back to last year.

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