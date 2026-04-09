Senators One-Hit RubberDucks, Extend Perfect Season Start to 5-0

Published on April 8, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







Harrisburg, Pa. - The Senators carried a combined no-hitter into the ninth inning en route to beating the RubberDucks 4-2. Christian Knapczyk singled to lead off the ninth for the lone Akron hit of the game.

RHP Eriq Swan, in his Senators debut, RHP Connor Van Scoyoc (2-0), RHP Luke Young, RHP Valentin Linarez, and RHP Holden Powell (S, 1) combined in the one-hit effort. Swan struck out six and walked two in his four-inning start.

Van Scoyoc scatted three walks across two shutout innings. Young and Linarez each allowed an unearned run in the eighth inning despite not allowing a hit. Powell worked around a leadoff hit and a one-out walk to earn his first save of the season.

At the plate, Harrisburg scored four runs on three home runs and seven total hits.

C Caleb Lomavita hit an opposite-field solo homer, his first long ball of the season, in the second to give the Senators an early 1-0 lead.

In the seventh, INF Seaver King hit a two-run home run, also his first of the year, to the opposite field to extend the lead to 3-0. The next batter, INF Cayden Wallace, lined a ball into the Ollie's Cheap Seats in left field for his second home run in as many games.

The Senators' 5-0 start is the best start to a season in the franchise's modern era (since 1987).

Harrisburg aims to continue the season-opening winning streak tomorrow with LHP Alex Clemmey scheduled to make his second start of the season. First pitch is at 12:00 p.m.







Eastern League Stories from April 8, 2026

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