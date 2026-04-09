Senators Stomp RubberDucks 12-1, Extend Franchise-Best Start to 6-0

Published on April 9, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







Harrisburg, Pa. - The Senators offense exploded for 12 runs today while the pitching staff allowed only one run on four hits to stretch the season-opening winning streak to six games.

The 6-0 start is best in team history. Previously, Harrisburg never started better than 3-0.

The Senators knocked 16 hits to go along with eight walks drawn in the game. Only three games into the series, the Sens have scored 29 runs.

A six-run fifth inning centered the big game at the plate for Harrisburg.

C Max Romero Jr. led the way with three RBIs, going 3-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored and a walk. OF Johnathon Thomas also drove in three, going two-for-five with a double, two runs scored and a stolen base.

INF Seaver King added two RBIs of his own. OF Sam Petersen hit his second homer of the season. OF Leandro Pineda, OF Jack Rogers and INF Kervin Pichardo each notched an RBI, too.

The Senators went 7-for-16 with runners in scoring position.

Harrisburg has worked opposing pitching staffs hard through the first six games, averaging nearly 175 pitches seen each game.

The Sens staff has been as good as the offense. After the Senators limited the RubberDucks to two runs on just one hit last night, Akron only managed one run on four hits today.

LHP Alex Clemmey allowed one run in 3.1 innings on a Christian Knapczyk home run. He struck out four, walked two and allowed two hits.

RHP Chance Huff (1-0) followed Clemmey with a scoreless 1.2. LHP Jared Simpson tossed 1.1 scoreless with four strikeouts, all looking. RHP Thomas Schultz added a scoreless 1.2 innings, and RHP Sandy Gaston closed the game with a scoreless ninth.

Game four of the series at FNB Field comes Friday night at 7:00 p.m. with RHP Davian Garcia slated to make his second start of the year.







Eastern League Stories from April 9, 2026

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