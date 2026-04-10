New Hampshire's Win Streak Snapped Via Walk-Off against Portland

Published on April 9, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - Despite outhitting Portland, 10-4, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats dropped their Thursday game via a walk-off against the Sea Dogs at Hadlock Field, 4-3. Jackson Hornung tied the game in the seventh on an RBI single, and Javen Coleman shined in relief with five strikeouts, but the Fisher Cats' (3-2) three-game win streak was snapped.

Tied at 3-3 in the ninth, Nelly Taylor looped a leadoff double for Portland (3-2). Will Turner walked and Drew Ehrhard advanced both runners on a sacrifice bunt. An intentional walk loaded the bases and with the bases juiced, Ahbram Liendo lined a walk-off single and won the game for the Sea Dogs, 4-3.

Cooper Adams (W,1-0) tossed 2.2 scoreless innings of relief. He allowed a pair of infield singles and struck out five in his second outing of the season. Geison Urbaez (L, 0-1) pitched the ninth and allowed a run on two hits and two walks. A pair of lefties shined in matchup. Portland starter Eduardo Rivera struck out seven over 4.1 innings of work. Fisher Cats reliever, Coleman, tossed two perfect innings and struck out five batters in the loss.

Portland struck first in game three. Tyler McDonough walked and stole second. Two batters later, Nate Baez cracked an RBI single and made it 1-0.

Up one in the fourth, Turner walked with two outs. With a runner at first, Ehrhard (1) smashed a two-run home run, which extended the Sea Dogs' lead to three.

Tonight's top takeaways:

Jackson Hornung extended his hit streak to four-straight games. Javen Coleman struck out five, one shy of his career high. Chris McElvain tossed four innings in his Double-A debut. The righty allowed two hits and struck out three in his first start of 2026 Cutter Coffey doubled and tripled in the loss, his first extra-base hits of 2026 Cats outhit Portland, 10-4, but go 3-for-12 with runners in scoring position

New Hampshire scored their first run in the fifth. Cutter Coffey doubled and Je'Von Ward singled. Following a strikeout, Nick Goodwin lined an RBI knock and cut the deficit to two.

Trailing 3-1, Aaron Parker singled with one away. Two batters later, Coffey cranked an RBI triple and made it 3-2.

The Fisher Cats evened the score in the seventh. With one down, Goodwin reached via a hit by pitch. Eddie Micheletti Jr. laced a single down the line and Goodwin advanced to third. With the tying run at third, Jackson Hornung looped a game-tying single and evened the score at three.

The Fisher Cats and Sea Dogs continue the series on Friday evening with a 6:00 PM first pitch. Fisher Cats starter Gage Stanifer (0-0, 16.88 ERA) opposes Portland's lefty Dalton Rogers (0-0, -.-- ERA) in the second game of the series. Pregame coverage on WKXL and the Fisher Cats Radio Network begins at 5:40 pm.

Season tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.







Eastern League Stories from April 9, 2026

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