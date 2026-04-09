Senators Deal Daytime Defeat to RubberDucks, 12-1

Published on April 9, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Akron second baseman Christian Knapczyk hit his first home run of the season, but the RubberDucks were limited to four hits and fell, 12 - 1, to the Harrisburg Senators in the third game of a six-game series Thursday afternoon at FNB Field. Harrisburg scored in five different innings, including a six - run fifth inning, to remain unbeaten on the season.

Turning Point

After Akron pulled within 3 - 1 on Knapczyk's solo home run in the fourth inning, Harrisburg responded with six runs in the bottom of the fifth. The Senators sent 10 batters to the plate, collecting five hits and taking advantage of two walks and two wild pitches to extend their lead to 9 - 1 and put the game out of reach.

Mound Presence

Akron right - hander Khal Stephen surrendered three runs - only one earned - on seven hits while striking out five over 3 2/3 innings in his second start of the season. Right-hander Jay Driver retired the lone batter he faced out of the bullpen. The Senators added nine runs off four Akron relievers, with nine hits and six walks over the final four innings. Outfielder Guy Lipscomb made his first professional mound appearance and struck out shortstop Seaver King in the eighth inning.

Duck Tales

Knapczyk accounted for Akron's lone run with a solo home run to right field in the fourth. First baseman Jake Fox, right fielder Alfonsin Rosario, and shortstop José Devers each recorded a hit, while designated hitter Angel Genao reached base twice after being hit by a pitch and drawing a walk. Genao has drawn seven walks in three games in the series.

Notebook

Knapczyk has hit safely in his first four games of the season...Harrisburg collected 16 hits, including three doubles, and has outscored Akron, 29-15, in the first three games of the series...Game Time: 3:17 (0:04 delay)...Attendance: 1,249.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their series in Harrisburg at 7 p.m. Friday at FNB Field. Akron left-hander Josh Hartle (0-0, 1.93 ERA) is scheduled to face Senators right-hander Davian Garcia (0-0, 1.93 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, akronrubberducks.com, and the Bally Sports Live, MiLB and MLB apps. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available on the MiLB app and akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from April 9, 2026

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