Senators Deal Daytime Defeat to RubberDucks, 12-1
Published on April 9, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Akron RubberDucks News Release
Akron second baseman Christian Knapczyk hit his first home run of the season, but the RubberDucks were limited to four hits and fell, 12 - 1, to the Harrisburg Senators in the third game of a six-game series Thursday afternoon at FNB Field. Harrisburg scored in five different innings, including a six - run fifth inning, to remain unbeaten on the season.
Turning Point
After Akron pulled within 3 - 1 on Knapczyk's solo home run in the fourth inning, Harrisburg responded with six runs in the bottom of the fifth. The Senators sent 10 batters to the plate, collecting five hits and taking advantage of two walks and two wild pitches to extend their lead to 9 - 1 and put the game out of reach.
Mound Presence
Akron right - hander Khal Stephen surrendered three runs - only one earned - on seven hits while striking out five over 3 2/3 innings in his second start of the season. Right-hander Jay Driver retired the lone batter he faced out of the bullpen. The Senators added nine runs off four Akron relievers, with nine hits and six walks over the final four innings. Outfielder Guy Lipscomb made his first professional mound appearance and struck out shortstop Seaver King in the eighth inning.
Duck Tales
Knapczyk accounted for Akron's lone run with a solo home run to right field in the fourth. First baseman Jake Fox, right fielder Alfonsin Rosario, and shortstop José Devers each recorded a hit, while designated hitter Angel Genao reached base twice after being hit by a pitch and drawing a walk. Genao has drawn seven walks in three games in the series.
Notebook
Knapczyk has hit safely in his first four games of the season...Harrisburg collected 16 hits, including three doubles, and has outscored Akron, 29-15, in the first three games of the series...Game Time: 3:17 (0:04 delay)...Attendance: 1,249.
On the Pond
The RubberDucks continue their series in Harrisburg at 7 p.m. Friday at FNB Field. Akron left-hander Josh Hartle (0-0, 1.93 ERA) is scheduled to face Senators right-hander Davian Garcia (0-0, 1.93 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, akronrubberducks.com, and the Bally Sports Live, MiLB and MLB apps. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available on the MiLB app and akronrubberducks.com/tickets.
Eastern League Stories from April 9, 2026
- Binghamton Falls Thursday for First Loss of Series with Somerset - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Senators Stomp RubberDucks 12-1, Extend Franchise-Best Start to 6-0 - Harrisburg Senators
- Senators Deal Daytime Defeat to RubberDucks, 12-1 - Akron RubberDucks
- Estrada Leads Baysox to First Walk-Off Win of the Season - Chesapeake Baysox
- SeaWolves Drop Pitcher's Duel on Walk-Off to Chesapeake - Erie SeaWolves
- Harrisburg Senators Game Notes - April 8 vs Akron - Harrisburg Senators
- Mo'ne Davis Little League World Series Star Speaking at Yard Goats April 15th - Hartford Yard Goats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Akron RubberDucks Stories
- Senators Deal Daytime Defeat to RubberDucks, 12-1
- "Tugboat" K's 6, But RubberDucks Fall in Harrisburg, 4-2
- Akron's Epic Comeback Spoiled by 13-12, 10-Inning Loss in Harrisburg
- Noel Blaha Named New RubberDucks President and General Manager
- Three Homers Help Akron to 5-0 Win and Sweep of Reading