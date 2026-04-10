Curve Drop Pitcher's Duel Thursday Night

Published on April 9, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







RICHMOND, Va .- Connor Wietgrefe tossed six innings of one-run ball, but Altoona surrendered two runs in the bottom of the eighth and dropped a 3-2 decision to the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Thursday night.

Wietgrefe scatted four hits and issued just two walks in his outing which included four strikeouts on a tidy 80 pitches. Wietgrefe got the benefit of some wonderful defense in the field behind him when outfielder P.J. Hilson began a double play with a running catch in left field and threw to first base to catch an unsuspecting Flying Squirrel for the second out of the second inning. In the very next at-bat Keiner Delgado made a leaping catch in the field to rob Richmond shortstop Aeverson Arteaga of a potential hit.

Landon Tomkins entered in the seventh inning for Altoona and faced the minimum in a scoreless frame. When he returned for the eighth inning, he allowed two one-out walks before the Curve turned to Cy Nielson in relief. Nielson walked the first batter he faced to load the bases before Sabin Ceballos knocked a two-run single, allowing two inherited runners to score and give Richmond the lead.

After Richmond scored the first run of the game in the fourth inning, Altoona responded with three straight hits to start the fifth. Javier Rivas dropped a base hit into right field to score Omar Alfonzo and even the game at 1-1.

Shawn Ross slammed a go-ahead solo homer in the seventh inning, marking the fourth straight game in which the Curve homered.

Offensively for the Curve, Duce Gourson picked up a hit and walked in the loss. Titus Dumitru also drew a walk in his final plate appearance of the night, marking a sixth straight game in which he drew a free pass. Gourson and Dumitru have both reached base safely in each game played this season.

Altoona's 0-6 start is the longest stretch without a win to begin a season since 2009, when the Curve started the year with eight consecutive losses, a franchise record.

Altoona continues its six-game series with the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. RHP Peyton Stumbo takes the ball for Altoona making his first Double-A start, with LHP Joe Whitman slated to start for Richmond.

For tickets and more information on the Altoona Curve, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from April 9, 2026

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