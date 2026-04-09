SeaWolves Drop Pitcher's Duel on Walk-Off to Chesapeake

Published on April 9, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







BOWIE, MD - The Erie SeaWolves (2-4) dropped their second game of the week in Bowie in a 2-1 pitcher's duel with the Chesapeake Baysox.

Aron Estrada's walk-off single broke the 1-1 tie that had lasted since the fifth inning when the SeaWolves worked out of a bases-loaded jam to keep the Baysox to a single run.

Joe Miller was strong in his second start of the season, working 4.1 innings of one-run ball with five punchouts before turning it over to the Erie bullpen. Woo-Suk Go made his SeaWolves debut and put zeros on the board in the seventh and eighth innings.

Despite the quieter afternoon offensively for the SeaWolves, there was production from the bottom of the order with Bennett Lee and Joey Campagna each ripping doubles in the contest.

The weekend portion of the series gets going tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. with Kenny Serwa getting the start against Orioles No. 2 prospect LHP Luis De Leon.

Single-game tickets, suites, picnics, Club by Synchrony events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from April 9, 2026

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