SeaWolves Drop First Game of the Season in 13-6 Loss against Richmond
Published on April 4, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Erie SeaWolves News Release
Erie, PA - The Erie SeaWolves (1-1) dropped game two of a three-game series with the Richmond Flying Squirrels (1-1) in a 13-6 loss on Saturday in front of another strong crowd to open the year at UPMC Park.
Richmond got to Erie starter Kenny Serwa early, scoring five runs in the first inning. John Stankiewicz entered the game for his SeaWolves debut and allowed three more runs to cross the plate before the end of the second inning.
After the hot start for the Richmond bats, Erie's bullpen locked things down. Reliever Colin Fields threw 2.1 innings, while allowing just one run, and striking out four.
The most impressive relief performance came from right-hander Wandisson Charles, who recorded all four of his outs on strikeouts. The Dominican Republic native has dominated against Richmond in his minor league career. All 14 outs he has registered against the Flying Squirrels have come via the strikeout between his time in Erie and with the Bowie Baysox.
Andrew Jenkins continued his hot start to the season with a three-hit game including a bases-clearing triple in a four-run third inning as the SeaWolves offense had another solid day at the plate to start the season.
Erie has a chance to win the opening series against Richmond tomorrow at 1:35 p.m. RHP Dariel Fregio is expected to get the start for the SeaWolves against Richmond's Trystan Vrieling.
Single-game tickets are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.
-Erie SeaWolves-
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