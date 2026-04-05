Pitching Shines in 1-0 Shutout Win in Somerset

Published on April 4, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Somerset, New Jersey - RHP John Holobetz, RHP Isaac Coffey and LHP Erik Rivera combined to shutout the Somerset Patriots (1-1), 1-0 on Saturday night. It was the first win of the 2026 season for the Sea Dogs.

RHP John Holobetz (1-0, 0.00 ERA) tossed 5.0 shutout innings allowing two hits while walking two and striking out three in his season debut. RHP Isaac Coffey then tossed 2.0 scoreless innings allowing one hit and LHP Erik Rivera closed the games with 2.0 scoreless innings and three strikeouts.

Portland's lone run came in the top of the third inning. Tyler McDonough reached on a fielder's choice then stole second base. He was able to advance to third on a single by Nate Baez. Ronald Rosario hit a bouncing ball in the infield allowing McDonough to score and the Sea Dogs led, 1-0.

RHP John Holobetz (1-0, 0.00 ERA) earned the win while LHP Kyle Car (0-1, 2.25 ERA) was tagged with the loss allowing one run on two hits while walking four and striking out four. Coffey earned his first hold of the year while Rivera recorded a save.

The Sea Dogs and Patriots will meet for the series finale tomorrow, Sunday, April 5th at 1:05pm. Portland will send LHP Hayden Mullins to the mound while RHP Trent Sellers will start for Somerset.







Eastern League Stories from April 4, 2026

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