Three Homers Help Akron to 5-0 Win and Sweep of Reading
Published on April 4, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Akron RubberDucks News Release
Wuilfredo Antunez, Angel Genao and Nick Mitchell all homered to power the Akron RubberDucks to a 5-0 win over the Reading Fightin Phils on Saturday afternoon and an Opening Weekend sweep at 7 17 Credit Union Park.
Turning Point
Scoreless until sixth, the RubberDucks finally cracked the scoreboard. Antunez launched a solo home run into the bullpens to open up the inning and give Akron the 1-0 lead.
Mound Presence
Caden Favors made his Double-A debut on Saturday. The left-hander was lights out allowing just two hits over four scoreless innings while striking out four. Mangus Ellerts allowed just one hit over an inning and two-thirds while striking out two. Jack Jasiak retired the only batter he faced to strand a runner on second in the top of the sixth. Hunter Stanley worked two scoreless innings. Matt Jachec tossed a scoreless ninth to secure the win.
Duck Tales
The Antunez homer sparked the RubberDucks offense. In the seventh, back-to-back singles by Juan Benjamin and Jose Devers set up Genao. The RubberDucks shortstop launched a three-run home run to the canal behind the left field wall to make it 4-0 Akron. The RubberDucks added one more in the eighth when Nick Mitchell launched a solo home run to the Modelo Tiki Terrace.
Notebook
Mitchell's home run was his first in Double-A...Akron combined to hit six homers in the three-game series...RubberDucks batters have homered 16 times in the last nine games played against Reading...Akron has now swept the Opening Weekend series in back-to-back seasons...Game Time: 2:24...Attendance: 2,205.
On the Pond
The RubberDucks will have Sunday and Monday off before hitting the road to Harrisburg to begin a six-game series against the Senators on Tuesday, April 7 at 6:30 p.m. Akron will return to 7 17 Credit Union Park on Tuesday, April 14 to begin a six-game series against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.
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