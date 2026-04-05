Squirrels Roll Past SeaWolves for 13-6 Win

Published on April 4, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







ERIE, Pa. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels pounded 18 hits and cruised to a 13-6 win over the Erie SeaWolves on Saturday afternoon at UPMC Park.

The Flying Squirrels (1-1) opened the day with nine unanswered runs through the third inning to pull away from the SeaWolves (1-1).

Maui Ahuna opened the scoring with an RBI single for his first Double-A hit in the top of the first inning against Erie starter Kenny Serwa (Loss, 0-1).

Drew Cavanaugh plated a run on a fielder's choice, Zach Morgan singled in a run and Jonah Cox capped a five-run first with a two-run single.

In the second, Charlie Szykowny clubbed his first Double-A homer in the second, a two-run shot to right and Zach Morgan opened an 8-0 lead with an RBI double later in the frame.

Dayson Croes brought in a run on a fielder's choice in the top of the seventh to push the Richmond lead to 9-0.

After retiring the first six batters of the game in order, Joe Whitman allowed four runs in the third. He finished his day with seven strikeouts over 3.2 innings.

In the top of the fifth, Szykowny hit an RBI single and Ahuna scored on a balk to extend the Flying Squirrels lead to 11-4.

Erie scored two runs in the sixth against Jack Choate (Win, 1-0) to close the score to 11-6.

Ahuna hit an RBI single in the eighth and Turner Hill brought a run with a sacrifice fly in the ninth to cap the scoring.

The Flying Squirrels had three triples in the game, tying the single-game franchise record, evening marks previously set in 2010 and 2017. Croes tripled and later scored in the first inning. Scott Bandura hit a one-out triple and later scored in the third. Hill hit the third triple in the sixth.

The Flying Squirrels and SeaWolves play the rubber match of the three-game series on Sunday afternoon. Right-hander Trystan Vrieling will start for Richmond opposed by Erie lefty Carlos Pena. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. at UPMC Park.

The Flying Squirrels celebrate the opening of CarMax Park with the stadium's inaugural series from April 7-12. Although the April 7 home opener is sold out, tickets are available for games from April 8-12 and the rest of the 2026 season at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets and at the CarMax Park ticket office.







Eastern League Stories from April 4, 2026

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