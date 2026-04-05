Jesus (Castillo) Rises to the Occasion in 6-3 Loss

Published on April 4, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, PA - Harrisburg rallied for five runs across the seventh and ninth inning to claim a 6-3 win over the Altoona Curve on Saturday afternoon at Peoples Natural Gas Field. Altoona was swept in their three-game series with the Senators to begin the season and will travel to Richmond for a six-game series slated to begin on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.

Infielder Jesus Castillo paced the Curve offense with three hits; two runs batted in and a walk in his first start of the season. The 22-year-old infielder also made a leaping grab in the field to save a run from scoring in the fifth inning.

Altoona built a 2-1 lead through six innings on the strength of run-scoring hits from Castillo and solid pitching from Po-Yu Chen (3.0 innings, one run allowed), Cy Nielson (2.0 innings, two strikeouts) and Tyrone Yulie. However, Harrisburg took advantage of 12 total walks by Altoona pitching and scored three times in the seventh inning and twice more in the ninth to secure the win.

The Curve left 11 runners on base and went 1-for-8 at the plate with runners in scoring position.

Mitch Jebb picked up a hit and a walk out of the leadoff spot in the batting order. Callan Moss smashed his first Double-A homer, a solo shot in the seventh inning, as part of his first multi-hit game of the season. P.J. Hilson also turned in a solid day at the plate, singling twice and stealing a base in four trips to the plate.

Altoona continues the 2026 season on Tuesday, April 7 at Richmond with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m.

For tickets and more information on the Altoona Curve, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

-CURVE-







Eastern League Stories from April 4, 2026

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