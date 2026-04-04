Harrisburg Senators Game Notes - April 4 at Altoona

Published on April 4, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







Saturday, April 4, 1:00 p.m. - PNG Field

RH Kyle Luckham vs RH Po-Yu Chen

TODAY'S GAME: The Harrisburg Senators and Altoona Curve play game three of the 2026 season-opening, three-game series today at PNG Field. Harrisburg goes for the sweep after taking game one 7-2 and game two 6-5 (10 innings). The two face each other 15 times within the first 39 games of the season and 21 times overall. The next series comes at FNB Field, a six-game set starting April 21.

LAST GAME: The Senators staved off a Curve rally in the bottom of the tenth to win 6-5. Harrisburg scored four runs in the top of the tenth to take a 6-2 lead in part from a INF Cayden Wallace RBI single and a 2-run INF Branden Boissiere base hit. Altoona scored three in its final at bat, stranding the tying run at third to end the game. RHP Davian Garcia allowed one run and struck out five in 4.2 innings in his Senators and Double-A debut.

SENATORS ROSTER NOTES: The Senators have 27 active players which includes 14 pitchers, three catchers, seven infielders and four outfielders. The roster has 15 players originally drafted or signed by the Nationals, five acquired via trade, five players signed as minor league free agents, two players selected in the Triple-A phase of the Rule 5 Draft, and one- LHP Shinnosuke Ogasawara -signed as a major league free agent in January 2025 after nine seasons in Japan's NPB. Sixteen players on the active roster have previously played for the Senators. The roster features players from five different countries: the United States, Dominican Republic, Cuba, Venezuela and Japan. The average age of the roster is 25, which ranges from LHP Alex Clemmey, who turns 21 in July, to 31-year-old RHP Erick Mejia.

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Eastern League Stories from April 4, 2026

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